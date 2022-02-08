Royal Phawadee Village Patong Beach Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

On the popular Patong Beach, guests of Royal Phawadee Village Patong Beach Hotel (SHA Plus+) get to enjoy the splendors of a beachfront location. Many dive centers and tour operators are accessible from here. A stroll from the property will bring you to Jungcelon Shopping Mall and Savoey Restaurant in about five minutes. The island's nightlife is also centered in Patong, so you are never too far from an excellent party or a dining venue. Motorbike rentals available on-site make it is easy to explore Phuket at your own pace. After a day out under the sun, you are sure to appreciate the relaxing massages that are offered at the hotel. Other features that will add to your stay include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, a poolsdie bar, 24-hour front desk and room service, as well as daily newspapers and shuttle services. All things considered, Royal Phawadee Village Patong Beach Hotel (SHA Plus+) is excellently located, well appointed, and reasonably priced.

