PHUKET TEST & GO

Royal Phawadee Village Patong Beach Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.2

1396 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
Royal Phawadee Village Patong Beach Hotel - Image 0
Royal Phawadee Village Patong Beach Hotel - Image 1
Royal Phawadee Village Patong Beach Hotel - Image 2
Royal Phawadee Village Patong Beach Hotel - Image 3
Royal Phawadee Village Patong Beach Hotel - Image 4
Royal Phawadee Village Patong Beach Hotel - Image 5
+45 사진
빠른 응답
REFUND POLICY

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉Royal Phawadee Village Patong Beach Hotel 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 Royal Phawadee Village Patong Beach Hotel 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

Hotel Refund Policy

Non refunds

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

On the popular Patong Beach, guests of Royal Phawadee Village Patong Beach Hotel (SHA Plus+) get to enjoy the splendors of a beachfront location. Many dive centers and tour operators are accessible from here. A stroll from the property will bring you to Jungcelon Shopping Mall and Savoey Restaurant in about five minutes. The island's nightlife is also centered in Patong, so you are never too far from an excellent party or a dining venue. Motorbike rentals available on-site make it is easy to explore Phuket at your own pace. After a day out under the sun, you are sure to appreciate the relaxing massages that are offered at the hotel. Other features that will add to your stay include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, a poolsdie bar, 24-hour front desk and room service, as well as daily newspapers and shuttle services. All things considered, Royal Phawadee Village Patong Beach Hotel (SHA Plus+) is excellently located, well appointed, and reasonably priced.

Note....

The booking is not confirm if the payment is not complet

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Royal Phawadee Village Patong Beach Hotel 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Royal Phawadee Village Patong Beach Hotel
모든 리뷰보기

Hotel Offer Brochure

음식 메뉴 이미지

주소 /지도

3 Sawatdirak Road, Patong Beach, Kathu, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

파트너 호텔

호텔 클로버 파통 푸켓
8.8
평가
2576 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Ashlee Hub 호텔 빠통
7.8
평가
1287 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
노보텔 푸켓 카말라 비치 호텔
8.4
평가
886 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
평가
1 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
SAii 라구나 푸켓
8.8
평가
2617 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
풀만 푸켓 판와 비치 리조트
8.5
평가
1522 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

임피 아나 리조트 Patong
8.3
평가
1541 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
호텔 인디고 푸켓 빠통
9.1
평가
195 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
더 블록 호텔
8.4
평가
1050 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
더 플로라 리조트 Patong
8.7
평가
1508 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
로얄 파라다이스 호텔 앤 스파
7.8
평가
6807 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
BYD Lofts Boutique Hotel and Serviced Apartment
8.8
평가
421 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
비 반 파라다이스 호텔
7.8
평가
275 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU