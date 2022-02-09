Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉 와 Klub Hotel Bangkok 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 Klub Hotel Bangkok 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

Hotel Refund Policy • Amendment can be made once free of charge before 3 days of your arrival date. • Refund in the case of change in government policy • 72 hrs. pre-COVID test result is positive. • Flight cancelled/postponed. Official documents or evidence will need to be submitted for booking amendments

객실 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room 23 m²
฿13,498 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,998 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,999 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,999 - 5th Day Test & Go

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Klub Hotel Bangkok is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Bangkok. The city center is merely 1.9 KM away and the airport can be reached within 33 minutes. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Klub Hotel Bangkok, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, fireplace, taxi service to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. The ambiance of Klub Hotel Bangkok is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, additional bathroom, additional toilet, clothes rack, linens are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as massage, kids club, games room. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Klub Hotel Bangkok.

