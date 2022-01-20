BANGKOK TEST & GO

Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.7

18 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
REFUND POLICY
100% 예금
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hotel Refund Policy

Non refundable

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe King Room 30
฿18,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿27,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿13,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿18,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Twin Room 30
฿24,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿27,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿13,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿24,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Premier Twin Room 32
฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Premier King 32
฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Junior Suite King (California King) 56
฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Junior Suite Twin (Double Double) 56
฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Standing in the heart of Silom, Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok (SHA Plus+) offers all the benefits of the prime location of Bangkok, the world's most popular destination. Endless shopping choices adjoin the hotel from, the legendary Jim Thompson Thai Silk shop, to the modern shopping centers of Samyan Mitrtown, Silom Complex, Central World, MBK, Siam Paragon, as well as the most popular night market in Bangkok - Patpong Night Market. Lavish greenery of Lumpini Park is just around the corner. Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok (SHA Plus+) is also only a few minutes’ walks to Samyan MRT and Saladaeng BTS. Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok (SHA Plus+) has completed its recent major renovation, by acclaimed design firm P49, bringing the hotel from its 50 years of history to be the newest hotel that Bangkok has to offer. Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok (SHA Plus+) rooms feature a balanced mix between traditional Thai and contemporary décor. Thai artworks by the legendary Paiboon Suwannakudt are complemented by Samsung 55-inch smart televisions, rain showers, soaking bathtubs, and Toto washlet toilets. The rooms also have free high-speed internet and conveniently located USB ports and ample outlets for charging devices. Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok (SHA Plus+) continues featuring the best Thai Chinese restaurant in the city, recognized by Michelin in 2019 and 2020. The restaurant, Ruenton, draws inspiration from casual Thai street food with a nostalgic flair from the mid-century era. Guests can enjoy state of the art fitness center or take a dip in the elegant outdoor swimming pool. Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok (SHA Plus+) collaborates closely with the Thai Red Cross and King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital to ensure a rigid hygiene and safety program.

어메니티 / 특징

  • Complimentary welcome drink upon arrival
  • Complimentary use of Fitness Center
  • Complimentary use of safe in the room
  • Complimentary coffee/tea making facilities
  • Complimentary 24 hours Internet access
  • Washlet toilet seat & bathtub ( Premier room and Junior Suite)
🇬🇧Adrian Apperley

검토 20/01/2022
도착 01/01/2022
5.0 Junior Suite Twin (Double Double)
긍정적     
  • Check In
  • Cleanliness
  • New refurbishment
네거티브
  • None

Sublime experience - took all the stress away from the turmoil of the testing processes and trip. Sublime comfort and cleanliness - totally recommend this hotel - the staff and ambiance and personal touches are really second to none.

주소 /지도

54 Surawong Road, Silom, Bangkok, Thailand, 10500

