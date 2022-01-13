BANGKOK TEST & GO

Sathorn Vista, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.7

694 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
Sathorn Vista, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments - Image 0
Sathorn Vista, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments - Image 1
Sathorn Vista, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments - Image 2
Sathorn Vista, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments - Image 3
Sathorn Vista, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments - Image 4
Sathorn Vista, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments - Image 5
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
One Bedroom Deluxe Suite 65
฿25,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿22,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿13,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 7-Eleven 구매
  • 목욕통
  • 커피 머신
  • 패밀리 스위트
  • 피트니스 허용
  • HDMI 케이블
  • 할랄 음식 옵션
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 부엌
  • 거실
  • 마이크로파
  • 야외 시설
  • 흡연실 있음
  • 수영장
  • 채식 식사
  • 세탁기
  • 작업 공간
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
One Bedroom Executive Suite 75
฿26,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿23,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿14,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,100 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모

최대 3 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Two Bedroom Deluxe Suite 100
฿37,600 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿33,800 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿19,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿9,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿9,800 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모

최대 5 Adults, 4 Children, 4 Infants
Three Bedroom Deluxe Suite 130
฿60,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿51,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿35,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿17,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿17,600 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모

최대 5 Adults, 4 Children, 4 Infants
Three Bedroom Executive Suite 165
฿67,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿57,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿39,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿19,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿19,600 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모

An ideal location for business and leisure travelers, this serviced apartment provides the perfect combination of a 5-star hotel and the privacy of home. Located in Sathorn, you are in the business district, with several embassies in the vicinity. Choose from One, Two and Three Bedroom suite to enjoy the luxurious stay and service. Getting around the city from here is relatively easy with the skytrain station and subway station both within a 10-minute stroll. Nearby are Silom and Patpong, the famous entertainment and nightlife area of Bangkok, as well as countless excellent bars and restaurants. Some of the facilities available at this Marriott property include an outdoor saltwater pool, 24-hour fitness center, kid’s room, 24-hour reception, and daily maid service. All suites include a spacious bedroom with a separate living area, work space, and fully equipped kitchen. Sathorn Vista, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments (SHA Plus+), with its excellent location and amenities, is perfect for both short and long stay guests in Bangkok.

점수
4.0/5
아주 좋아
기반 1 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
1
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Sathorn Vista, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Sathorn Vista, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments
모든 리뷰보기

🇫🇷Anne & Co

검토 13/01/2022
도착 03/01/2022
4.0 One Bedroom Deluxe Suite
긍정적     
  • Efficient and friendly service, patient to answer all questions (i.e. how long to get PCR test results)
  • Gave us voucher for free drinks by the pool (once "free")
  • Rooms were very clean and comfortable (washing machine & dryer), fantastic views
  • Spacious rooms, awesome bathroom with bathtub overlooking Sathorn
네거티브
  • No Nespresso machine. Who wants instant coffee? Very limited snacks in the room
  • Lack of attention to details: no laundry powder, no bathroom amenities other than basic ones (soap, shampoo & conditioner). Why no toothbrush, Q-tips and bath salts?
  • We ordered pizza and it was very bad. The menu was sticky and dirty - just put a QR code on TV, or print something clean.
  • Cannot open windows, no balcony. I would NOT stay there for 10 days

I used to stay in that hotel a few years ago: the maintenance has been good, so it's still in excellent shape with great service. However the attention to details has missed a few things during Covid times, which is a pity (see above comments on Nespresso machine, food, amenities). Great for a couple of days, but not for a 7 or 10 days locked in quarantine. It's a pity as it does not take much to make it even better.

Hotel Offer Brochure

주소 /지도

1 Sathorn Soi 3 South Sathorn Road, Sathorn, Bangkok, Thailand, 10120

인기 필터

