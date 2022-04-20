모든 추가 covid 입국 요건 을 충족해야 하며 여기에는 태국 입국을 위한 태국 패스 신청도 포함됩니다.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Featuring a bar and views of city, Spark Hotel - MRT Queen Sirikit - SHA Extra Plus Certified is set in Bangkok, 200 metres from Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre. Among the facilities at this property are a 24-hour front desk and room service, along with free WiFi throughout the property. Lumpini Park is 2.2 km from the hotel and Central Embassy is 2.8 km away. The hotel will provide guests with air-conditioned rooms offering a desk, a kettle, a fridge, a minibar, a safety deposit box, a flat-screen TV and a private bathroom with a bidet. Spark Hotel - MRT Queen Sirikit - offers certain units that feature a balcony, and all rooms have a coffee machine. At the accommodation all rooms come with bed linen and towels. Emporium Shopping Mall is 1 km from Spark Hotel - MRT Queen Sirikit - SHA Extra Plus Certified, while Arab Street is 2.2 km away. The nearest airport is Suvarnabhumi Airport, 21 km from the hotel.