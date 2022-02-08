BANGKOK TEST & GO

Royal View Resort - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.3

6272 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
+20 사진
REFUND POLICY
100% 예금

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in very high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking request sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot 이 호텔은 135 예약 요청을 받았습니다. 서둘러!

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉Royal View Resort 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 Royal View Resort 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

Hotel Refund Policy

The rate is prepayment with Non-refundable. Hotel allowed guests to 50 % refund of total amount if guest are unable to travel by Covid - 19 positive detective, flight cancellation with official document issued by the concerned department.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Twin bed with 1 meal 35
฿9,890 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,590 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,690 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,990 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,690 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 발코니
  • 목욕통
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 흡연실 있음
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Double Bed with 1 meal 35
฿9,890 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,590 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,690 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,990 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,690 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 발코니
  • 목욕통
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 흡연실 있음
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Twin Bed with 1 meal 40
฿10,390 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,990 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,690 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,990 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,690 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 발코니
  • 목욕통
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 흡연실 있음

The skytrain is a lifeline in the city of Bangkok, and guests are conveniently located within walking distance of Victory Monument station. Another advantage is the proximity of the van service to go down to the islands and even the airport at a fraction of cab fare. From the skytrain, guests can easily access the shopping district of Siam and Ratchaprasong which are only a couple of stations away. And when you return to the hotel, tired after a day out, the massage service will come as a relief to sore muscles. The Santiparb Park is across the hotel and includes an excellent jogging track to burn off some vacation calories. The area surrounding Royal View includes quite a few restaurants from street stalls to trendy shops. With easy access into the heart of the city, Royal View Resort should definitely be considered when deciding on a hotel in Bangkok.

주소 /지도

27/3 Soi Rajawithi 3 Rangnam Road, Phayathai, Rachathevi, Pratunam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

주변 Test & Go 호텔

