Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. 이 호텔은 31 예약 요청을 받았습니다. 서둘러!

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉 와 Century Park Hotel [Bangkok] 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 Century Park Hotel [Bangkok] 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

객실 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. 특별 제공 보기 요청을 클릭하십시오 최대 3 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Superior 34 m² ฿13,200 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,100 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿8,400 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,300 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,100 - 5th Day Test & Go 예약 요청 빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭) BOOKMARK 풍모 목욕통

커넥팅 룸

피트니스 허용

인터넷-Wi-Fi

흡연실 있음

수영장 특별 제공 보기 요청을 클릭하십시오 최대 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Grand Deluxe 41 m² ฿18,200 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿13,100 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿10,400 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,300 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿5,100 - 5th Day Test & Go 예약 요청 빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭) BOOKMARK 풍모 목욕통

피트니스 허용

인터넷-Wi-Fi

수영장

With so much to see and do in the city, the centrally-located Century Park Hotel [Bangkok] (SHA Plus+) provides great access to some of Bangkok’s famous attractions. The property is a short walk from the BTS skytrain, putting dozens of top destinations within easy reach. The Century Park Hotel [Bangkok] (SHA Plus+) features well-fitted guest rooms overlooking Victory Monument, an area bustling with commercial and shopping opportunities. Facilities available at the hotel include a rooftop swimming pool, garden, fitness center, and business center. If you’re looking for a special and unique experience, look no further than Century Park Hotel [Bangkok] (SHA Plus+).

어메니티 / 특징 Package Include:

Room with one meal served in room (Breakfast or Lunch or Dinner)

RT-PCR test on day 1 and day 5 at Piyavate Hospital (10-12 hours result)

Transfer from Airport – Hospital - Hotel on 1st day with an airport representative.

Transfer from Hotel – Hospital - Hotel on 5th day.

Free WIFI in room, Drinking water, Coffee and Tea in room

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기 190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색

점수 0.0 /5 등급 없음 기반 0 리뷰 평가 0 우수한 0 아주 좋아 0 평균 0 가난한 0 무서운 Century Park Hotel [Bangkok] 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다. 리뷰를 남겨주세요 Century Park Hotel [Bangkok] 모든 리뷰보기 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.