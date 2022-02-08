BANGKOK TEST & GO

Century Park Hotel [Bangkok] - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.1

1116 리뷰로 평가
February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking request sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot 이 호텔은 31 예약 요청을 받았습니다. 서둘러!

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉Century Park Hotel [Bangkok] 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 Century Park Hotel [Bangkok] 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

최대 3 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Superior 34
Superior 34
฿13,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,100 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,100 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 목욕통
  • 커넥팅 룸
  • 피트니스 허용
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 흡연실 있음
  • 수영장
최대 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Grand Deluxe 41
Grand Deluxe 41
฿18,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,100 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,100 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 목욕통
  • 피트니스 허용
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 수영장

With so much to see and do in the city, the centrally-located Century Park Hotel [Bangkok] (SHA Plus+) provides great access to some of Bangkok’s famous attractions. The property is a short walk from the BTS skytrain, putting dozens of top destinations within easy reach. The Century Park Hotel [Bangkok] (SHA Plus+) features well-fitted guest rooms overlooking Victory Monument, an area bustling with commercial and shopping opportunities. Facilities available at the hotel include a rooftop swimming pool, garden, fitness center, and business center. If you’re looking for a special and unique experience, look no further than Century Park Hotel [Bangkok] (SHA Plus+).

어메니티 / 특징

  • Package Include:
  • Room with one meal served in room (Breakfast or Lunch or Dinner)
  • RT-PCR test on day 1 and day 5 at Piyavate Hospital (10-12 hours result)
  • Transfer from Airport – Hospital - Hotel on 1st day with an airport representative.
  • Transfer from Hotel – Hospital - Hotel on 5th day.
  • Free WIFI in room, Drinking water, Coffee and Tea in room
주소 /지도

9 Ratchaprarop Road, Pratunam-Victory Monument, Pratunam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

