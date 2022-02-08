BANGKOK TEST & GO

Emporium Suites by Chatrium - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.5

5421 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
Emporium Suites by Chatrium - Image 0
Emporium Suites by Chatrium - Image 1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium - Image 2
Emporium Suites by Chatrium - Image 3
Emporium Suites by Chatrium - Image 4
Emporium Suites by Chatrium - Image 5
+17 사진
빠른 응답
100% 예금

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉Emporium Suites by Chatrium 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 Emporium Suites by Chatrium 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

특별 제공보기 요청을 클릭하십시오
최대 1 Adult
Deluxe Room 55
฿12,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • 목욕통
  • 피트니스 허용
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 부엌
  • 마이크로파
  • 수영장
  • 작업 공간
특별 제공보기 요청을 클릭하십시오
최대 1 Adult
Grand Deluxe Room 65
฿12,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • 목욕통
  • 피트니스 허용
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 부엌
  • 마이크로파
  • 수영장
  • 작업 공간
특별 제공보기 요청을 클릭하십시오
최대 1 Adult
Executive Deluxe Room 80
฿13,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • 목욕통
  • 피트니스 허용
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 부엌
  • 마이크로파
  • 수영장
  • 세탁기
  • 작업 공간
특별 제공보기 요청을 클릭하십시오
최대 1 Adult
One Bedroom Suite 95
฿14,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • 목욕통
  • 피트니스 허용
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 부엌
  • 거실
  • 마이크로파
  • 수영장
  • 세탁기
  • 작업 공간
특별 제공보기 요청을 클릭하십시오
최대 1 Adult
1-Bedroom Deluxe 115
฿15,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • 목욕통
  • 피트니스 허용
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 부엌
  • 거실
  • 마이크로파
  • 수영장
  • 세탁기
  • 작업 공간
특별 제공보기 요청을 클릭하십시오
최대 1 Adult
2-Bedroom Suite 135
฿26,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿13,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • 목욕통
  • 피트니스 허용
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 부엌
  • 거실
  • 마이크로파
  • 수영장
  • 세탁기
  • 작업 공간
특별 제공보기 요청을 클릭하십시오
최대 1 Adult
2-Bedroom Executive Suite 160
฿30,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿15,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • 목욕통
  • 피트니스 허용
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 부엌
  • 거실
  • 마이크로파
  • 수영장
  • 세탁기
  • 작업 공간

The 5-star Emporium Suites by Chatrium is located atop the stylish Emporium Shopping Center, gazing out onto the greenery of Benjasiri Park. Located on Sukhumvit Road and attached to the Phrom Phong BTS station, it offers easy access to the rest of Bangkok as well as on-site shopping, entertainment, and restaurants. Rooms are suite style, spacious and elegantly decorated with all commanding spectacular views of Bangkok. Facilities include a free-form swimming pool, outdoor Jacuzzi, fully equipped fitness center and Smart TV for every room type. Offering the ultimate in contemporary luxury living combined with renowned Thai hospitality, Emporium Suites by Chatrium incorporates the convenience of a serviced suite with the amenities and service of a 5-star hotel.

어메니티 / 특징

  • Business Center
  • Fitness Center
  • Swimming Pool
  • Garden
  • Spa by THANN Sanctuary
주소 /지도

622 Sukhumvit Soi 24, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

