BANGKOK TEST & GO

Golden Tulip Mandison Suites - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.1

4142 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 8, 2022
Golden Tulip Mandison Suites - Image 0
Golden Tulip Mandison Suites - Image 1
Golden Tulip Mandison Suites - Image 2
Golden Tulip Mandison Suites - Image 3
Golden Tulip Mandison Suites - Image 4
Golden Tulip Mandison Suites - Image 5
+44 사진
빠른 응답
REFUND POLICY
4 리뷰

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Hotel Refund Policy

Reservation is non refundable however dates can be amended as per guest request. Hotel must receive the amended dates one week prior to arrival.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

최대 1 Adult, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Deluxe Room 38
฿5,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • 커피 머신
  • 피트니스 허용
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 흡연실 있음
  • 수영장
  • 작업 공간

Strategically located in Sukhumvit Soi 20, Golden Tulip Mandison Suites is an ideal base for exploring this lively entertainment and shopping district of Bangkok. Guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer thanks to the hotel’s shuttle services to the Asoke skytrain station or the Sukhumvit subway station. Various shopping centers, such as Emporium, MBK Center, Terminal 21, Siam Paragon, and Central World are easily accessible via the skytrain, while the subway will link corporate guests to Silom, Sirikit Convention Center, and the Chatuchak Weekend Market. All accommodations are suites decorated in modern décor and resort style and all rooms are guaranteed the gorgeous views of Bangkok’s skyline. Numerous on-site facilities are offered to satisfy even the most discerning guest such as a lifestyle floor, which includes an all-day dining restaurant, a large outdoor pool with a built in fountain, and an outdoor lounge area with cabana style beds. Guests can also enjoy a fully functional gym or make use of the 4 meeting rooms. Excellent services and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay at Golden Tulip Mandison Suites.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
3.2/5
평균
기반 4 리뷰
평가
우수한
1
아주 좋아
1
평균
1
가난한
0
무서운
1
Golden Tulip Mandison Suites 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Golden Tulip Mandison Suites
모든 리뷰보기

🇪🇸David Juan Aguilar Luque

검토 03/03/2022
도착 23/02/2022
0.8 Deluxe Room
네거티브
  • No clean room in two days

Hotel very very bad!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! No recomended anything!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

🇦🇹Christoph Zangerl

검토 02/03/2022
도착 23/02/2022
4.3 Deluxe Room
긍정적
  • Very friendly staff, very clean rooms, good buffet breakfast, very nice view, quiet rooms, good vlocation for BTS, Terminal 21and Emporium shopping malls
네거티브
  • Internet nearly impossible to use, swimmingpool under construction

Airport pickup worked well, first PCR Test on the way to the Hotel (Result within 8 hours), second PCR Test in the HOTEL (very nice). 2 meals in the quarantene in the room, next day free to roam (and free to go to the nice buffet breakfast). Beautiful view of Bangkok from the room!!!! Thank you again for the nice stay

🇹🇭Promma

검토 16/12/2021
도착 08/12/2021
4.7 Deluxe Room

This’s a service apartment in downtown but quite area. Close to shopping center. 3 meal service in the room. Food is very good. Strong recommend.

🇪🇪Anna

검토 06/12/2021
도착 19/11/2021
3.3 Deluxe Room
긍정적
  • Quick response from the hotel when booking
네거티브
  • rooms very outdated, food is ok.

Pick up from the airport was good, nice car and quick test done. Rooms need improvement, aircon was noisy

주소 /지도

70/1 Sukhumvit Soi 20, Klongtoey, Klongton, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

파트너 호텔

Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
평가
3757 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok
8.2
평가
2580 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
평가
5421 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre
9.3
평가
14 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
평가
669 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Modena by Fraser Bangkok
8.8
평가
4784 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
평가
11540 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
평가
3449 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU