Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel. You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment. We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Hotel Refund Policy Reservation is non refundable however dates can be amended as per guest request. Hotel must receive the amended dates one week prior to arrival.

객실 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. 최대 1 Adult, 2 Children, 2 Infants Deluxe Room 38 m² ฿5,500 - 1 Day Test & Go 예약 요청 빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭) BOOKMARK 풍모 커피 머신

피트니스 허용

국제 채널

인터넷-Wi-Fi

흡연실 있음

수영장

작업 공간

Strategically located in Sukhumvit Soi 20, Golden Tulip Mandison Suites is an ideal base for exploring this lively entertainment and shopping district of Bangkok. Guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer thanks to the hotel’s shuttle services to the Asoke skytrain station or the Sukhumvit subway station. Various shopping centers, such as Emporium, MBK Center, Terminal 21, Siam Paragon, and Central World are easily accessible via the skytrain, while the subway will link corporate guests to Silom, Sirikit Convention Center, and the Chatuchak Weekend Market. All accommodations are suites decorated in modern décor and resort style and all rooms are guaranteed the gorgeous views of Bangkok’s skyline. Numerous on-site facilities are offered to satisfy even the most discerning guest such as a lifestyle floor, which includes an all-day dining restaurant, a large outdoor pool with a built in fountain, and an outdoor lounge area with cabana style beds. Guests can also enjoy a fully functional gym or make use of the 4 meeting rooms. Excellent services and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay at Golden Tulip Mandison Suites.

SHOW ALL HOTELS 190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색

점수 3.2 /5 평균 기반 4 리뷰 평가 1 우수한 1 아주 좋아 1 평균 0 가난한 1 무서운 Golden Tulip Mandison Suites 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다. 리뷰를 남겨주세요 Golden Tulip Mandison Suites 모든 리뷰보기 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다. 🇪🇸 David Juan Aguilar Luque 도착 23/02/2022 0.8 Deluxe Room 네거티브 No clean room in two days Hotel very very bad!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! No recomended anything!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 🇦🇹 Christoph Zangerl 도착 23/02/2022 4.3 Deluxe Room 긍정적 Very friendly staff, very clean rooms, good buffet breakfast, very nice view, quiet rooms, good vlocation for BTS, Terminal 21and Emporium shopping malls 네거티브 Internet nearly impossible to use, swimmingpool under construction Airport pickup worked well, first PCR Test on the way to the Hotel (Result within 8 hours), second PCR Test in the HOTEL (very nice). 2 meals in the quarantene in the room, next day free to roam (and free to go to the nice buffet breakfast). Beautiful view of Bangkok from the room!!!! Thank you again for the nice stay 🇹🇭 Promma 도착 08/12/2021 4.7 Deluxe Room This’s a service apartment in downtown but quite area. Close to shopping center. 3 meal service in the room. Food is very good. Strong recommend. 🇪🇪 Anna 도착 19/11/2021 3.3 Deluxe Room 긍정적 Quick response from the hotel when booking 네거티브 rooms very outdated, food is ok. Pick up from the airport was good, nice car and quick test done. Rooms need improvement, aircon was noisy