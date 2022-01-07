BANGKOK TEST & GO

Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
9.1

669 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 7, 2022
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 0
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 2
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 3
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 4
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 5
+39 사진
빠른 응답
1 REVIEW

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

특별 제공보기 요청을 클릭하십시오
최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Studio Deluxe Room 25
฿5,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • 목욕통
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 작업 공간
특별 제공보기 요청을 클릭하십시오
최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Studio Executive 32
฿5,700 - 1 Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • 목욕통
  • 커피 머신
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 부엌
  • 마이크로파
  • 세탁기
  • 작업 공간
특별 제공보기 요청을 클릭하십시오
최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
One Bedroom Deluxe 40
฿6,000 - 1 Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • 목욕통
  • 커피 머신
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 부엌
  • 거실
  • 마이크로파
  • 세탁기
  • 작업 공간

Located in the Sukhumvit area, Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Bangkok. Situated only from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. First-rate services and facilities that define the Ascott International experience await you at Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok. Guests can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, airport transfer. The property's accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find closet, towels, carpeting, wooden/parqueted flooring, scale. The property offers fantastic facilities, including outdoor pool, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok is a smart choice for travelers to Bangkok, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
4.8/5
우수한
기반 1 리뷰
평가
우수한
1
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified) 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
모든 리뷰보기

🇹🇭Linda

검토 07/01/2022
도착 30/12/2021
4.8 Studio Executive
긍정적
  • Breakfast
  • Room size
  • Comfortability
  • WiFi
  • Service
  • Washing/Dryer machine
  • Kitchenette with all necessary utensils
네거티브
  • A/C - a little too warm in my opinion and you could not adjust the temperature
  • Blocked view by adjacent building

Overall great service and good choices for breakfast. I had a nice stay in the room even though there was no balcony. The room was big enough and had everything I needed. The AC could be better because sometimes it got too warm and I could not adjust the temperature.

Hotel Offer Brochure

주소 /지도

No. 84 Sukhumvit 23 (Prasanmitr), Klongtoey-Nua, Wattana, Bangkok 10110, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
평가
11540 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok
8.2
평가
2580 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
일레븐 호텔 방콕 수 쿰빗 11
8.9
평가
830 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
평가
3449 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Golden Tulip Mandison Suites
8.1
평가
4142 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
평가
5421 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok
8.3
평가
815 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU