Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
予約リクエストにより、優先的にEmporium Suites by Chatrium 直接連絡し、 Emporium Suites by Chatriumが直接支払いを回収します。
部屋
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Deluxe Room 55m²
฿12,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
特徴
- バスタブ
- フィットネスを許可
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- キッチン
- 電子レンジ
- スイミングプール
- 作業スペース
Grand Deluxe Room 65m²
฿12,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
特徴
- バスタブ
- フィットネスを許可
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- キッチン
- 電子レンジ
- スイミングプール
- 作業スペース
Executive Deluxe Room 80m²
฿13,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
特徴
- バスタブ
- フィットネスを許可
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- キッチン
- 電子レンジ
- スイミングプール
- 洗濯機
- 作業スペース
One Bedroom Suite 95m²
฿14,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
特徴
- バスタブ
- フィットネスを許可
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- キッチン
- リビングルーム
- 電子レンジ
- スイミングプール
- 洗濯機
- 作業スペース
1-Bedroom Deluxe 115m²
฿15,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
特徴
- バスタブ
- フィットネスを許可
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- キッチン
- リビングルーム
- 電子レンジ
- スイミングプール
- 洗濯機
- 作業スペース
2-Bedroom Suite 135m²
฿26,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿13,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
特徴
- バスタブ
- フィットネスを許可
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- キッチン
- リビングルーム
- 電子レンジ
- スイミングプール
- 洗濯機
- 作業スペース
2-Bedroom Executive Suite 160m²
฿30,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿15,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
特徴
- バスタブ
- フィットネスを許可
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- キッチン
- リビングルーム
- 電子レンジ
- スイミングプール
- 洗濯機
- 作業スペース
The 5-star Emporium Suites by Chatrium is located atop the stylish Emporium Shopping Center, gazing out onto the greenery of Benjasiri Park. Located on Sukhumvit Road and attached to the Phrom Phong BTS station, it offers easy access to the rest of Bangkok as well as on-site shopping, entertainment, and restaurants. Rooms are suite style, spacious and elegantly decorated with all commanding spectacular views of Bangkok. Facilities include a free-form swimming pool, outdoor Jacuzzi, fully equipped fitness center and Smart TV for every room type. Offering the ultimate in contemporary luxury living combined with renowned Thai hospitality, Emporium Suites by Chatrium incorporates the convenience of a serviced suite with the amenities and service of a 5-star hotel.
アメニティ/機能
- Business Center
- Fitness Center
- Swimming Pool
- Garden
- Spa by THANN Sanctuary
Emporium Suites by Chatrium
ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Emporium Suites by Chatriumすべてのレビューを見る