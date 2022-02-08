Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

予約リクエストにより、優先的にEmporium Suites by Chatrium 直接連絡し、 Emporium Suites by Chatriumが直接支払いを回収します。

部屋 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. 特別オファー 見るために要求をクリックしてください 最大 1 Adult Deluxe Room 55 m² ฿12,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,000 - 1st Day Test & Go

フィットネスを許可

国際チャンネル

インターネット-Wifi

キッチン

電子レンジ

スイミングプール

最大 1 Adult Grand Deluxe Room 65 m² ฿12,400 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,200 - 1st Day Test & Go

フィットネスを許可

国際チャンネル

インターネット-Wifi

キッチン

電子レンジ

スイミングプール

最大 1 Adult Executive Deluxe Room 80 m² ฿13,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go

フィットネスを許可

国際チャンネル

インターネット-Wifi

キッチン

電子レンジ

スイミングプール

洗濯機

最大 1 Adult One Bedroom Suite 95 m² ฿14,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,000 - 1st Day Test & Go

フィットネスを許可

国際チャンネル

インターネット-Wifi

キッチン

リビングルーム

電子レンジ

スイミングプール

洗濯機

最大 1 Adult 1-Bedroom Deluxe 115 m² ฿15,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go

フィットネスを許可

国際チャンネル

インターネット-Wifi

キッチン

リビングルーム

電子レンジ

スイミングプール

洗濯機

最大 1 Adult 2-Bedroom Suite 135 m² ฿26,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿13,000 - 1st Day Test & Go

フィットネスを許可

国際チャンネル

インターネット-Wifi

キッチン

リビングルーム

電子レンジ

スイミングプール

洗濯機

最大 1 Adult 2-Bedroom Executive Suite 160 m² ฿30,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿15,000 - 1st Day Test & Go

フィットネスを許可

国際チャンネル

インターネット-Wifi

キッチン

リビングルーム

電子レンジ

スイミングプール

洗濯機

作業スペース

The 5-star Emporium Suites by Chatrium is located atop the stylish Emporium Shopping Center, gazing out onto the greenery of Benjasiri Park. Located on Sukhumvit Road and attached to the Phrom Phong BTS station, it offers easy access to the rest of Bangkok as well as on-site shopping, entertainment, and restaurants. Rooms are suite style, spacious and elegantly decorated with all commanding spectacular views of Bangkok. Facilities include a free-form swimming pool, outdoor Jacuzzi, fully equipped fitness center and Smart TV for every room type. Offering the ultimate in contemporary luxury living combined with renowned Thai hospitality, Emporium Suites by Chatrium incorporates the convenience of a serviced suite with the amenities and service of a 5-star hotel.

アメニティ/機能 Business Center

Fitness Center

Swimming Pool

Garden

Spa by THANN Sanctuary

