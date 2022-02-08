BANGKOK TEST & GO

JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.4

6947 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
100% 예금

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Premier Balcony ( Room Only) 39
฿13,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,800 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 발코니
  • 발코니(전체 액세스)
  • 커피 머신
  • 피트니스 허용
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 부엌
  • 야외 시설
  • 수영장
  • 작업 공간
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1 Bedroom Suite Balcony ( Room Only) 64
฿18,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,800 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 발코니
  • 발코니(전체 액세스)
  • 목욕통
  • 커피 머신
  • 피트니스 허용
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 부엌
  • 거실
  • 마이크로파
  • 야외 시설
  • 수영장
  • 세탁기
  • 작업 공간
최대 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
2 Bedroom Suite Balcony ( Room Only) 121
฿28,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿21,800 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿15,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 발코니
  • 발코니(전체 액세스)
  • 목욕통
  • 커피 머신
  • 패밀리 스위트
  • 피트니스 허용
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 부엌
  • 거실
  • 마이크로파
  • 야외 시설
  • 수영장
  • 세탁기
  • 작업 공간

Ideally situated in central Bangkok, JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel in the partnership with Piyavate Hospital Is leading private hospital International offers guests multiple travel options so that they may explore the capital’s famous cosmopolitan and cultural attractions with ease. Defined by contemporary style, an attractive host of facilities, and of course JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel’s warm and personal service, this upscale hotel provides the perfect urban sanctuary for both leisure and business travelers. Get energized in the 32 meter pool or at the fitness center and tennis court. A convenient location and excellent facilities make JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel a worthwhile choice.

어메니티 / 특징

  • The following privileges:
  • Complimentary wireless network throughout the hotel
  • Access to outdoor pool, fitness centre
  • Complimentary drinking water and In-room coffee & tea making facilities
  • Complimentary one (1) covered parking space (for 1 vehicle)
  • Set of eco-friendly amenities and in roomTV and in-house cable TV
  • 25% discount for laundry service
  • 20% discount on room service (Excluding alcoholic drinks)
주소 /지도

36 Narathiwas-Ratchanakarin Road, Yannawa, Sathorn, Bangkok, Sathorn, Bangkok, Thailand, 10120

