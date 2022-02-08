Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Ideally situated in central Bangkok, JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel in the partnership with Piyavate Hospital Is leading private hospital International offers guests multiple travel options so that they may explore the capital’s famous cosmopolitan and cultural attractions with ease. Defined by contemporary style, an attractive host of facilities, and of course JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel’s warm and personal service, this upscale hotel provides the perfect urban sanctuary for both leisure and business travelers. Get energized in the 32 meter pool or at the fitness center and tennis court. A convenient location and excellent facilities make JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel a worthwhile choice.
36 Narathiwas-Ratchanakarin Road, Yannawa, Sathorn, Bangkok, Sathorn, Bangkok, Thailand, 10120