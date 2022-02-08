Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. 이 호텔은 54 예약 요청을 받았습니다. 서둘러!

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉 와 JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Premier Balcony ( Room Only) 39 m² ฿13,800 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,800 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,000 - 5th Day Test & Go

최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant 1 Bedroom Suite Balcony ( Room Only) 64 m² ฿18,800 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿13,800 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿11,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,000 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿5,000 - 5th Day Test & Go

최대 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant 2 Bedroom Suite Balcony ( Room Only) 121 m² ฿28,800 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿21,800 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿15,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿8,000 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿7,000 - 5th Day Test & Go

Ideally situated in central Bangkok, JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel in the partnership with Piyavate Hospital Is leading private hospital International offers guests multiple travel options so that they may explore the capital’s famous cosmopolitan and cultural attractions with ease. Defined by contemporary style, an attractive host of facilities, and of course JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel’s warm and personal service, this upscale hotel provides the perfect urban sanctuary for both leisure and business travelers. Get energized in the 32 meter pool or at the fitness center and tennis court. A convenient location and excellent facilities make JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel a worthwhile choice.

어메니티 / 특징 The following privileges:

Complimentary wireless network throughout the hotel

Access to outdoor pool, fitness centre

Complimentary drinking water and In-room coffee & tea making facilities

Complimentary one (1) covered parking space (for 1 vehicle)

Set of eco-friendly amenities and in roomTV and in-house cable TV

25% discount for laundry service

20% discount on room service (Excluding alcoholic drinks)

