Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ Emporium Suites by Chatrium อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ Emporium Suites by Chatrium จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง
ห้อง
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Deluxe Room 55m²
฿12,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ
- อ่างอาบน้ำ
- อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- ครัว
- ไมโครเวฟ
- สระว่ายน้ำ
- พื้นที่ทำงาน
Grand Deluxe Room 65m²
฿12,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ
- อ่างอาบน้ำ
- อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- ครัว
- ไมโครเวฟ
- สระว่ายน้ำ
- พื้นที่ทำงาน
Executive Deluxe Room 80m²
฿13,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ
- อ่างอาบน้ำ
- อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- ครัว
- ไมโครเวฟ
- สระว่ายน้ำ
- เครื่องซักผ้า
- พื้นที่ทำงาน
One Bedroom Suite 95m²
฿14,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ
- อ่างอาบน้ำ
- อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- ครัว
- ห้องนั่งเล่น
- ไมโครเวฟ
- สระว่ายน้ำ
- เครื่องซักผ้า
- พื้นที่ทำงาน
1-Bedroom Deluxe 115m²
฿15,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ
- อ่างอาบน้ำ
- อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- ครัว
- ห้องนั่งเล่น
- ไมโครเวฟ
- สระว่ายน้ำ
- เครื่องซักผ้า
- พื้นที่ทำงาน
2-Bedroom Suite 135m²
฿26,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿13,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ
- อ่างอาบน้ำ
- อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- ครัว
- ห้องนั่งเล่น
- ไมโครเวฟ
- สระว่ายน้ำ
- เครื่องซักผ้า
- พื้นที่ทำงาน
2-Bedroom Executive Suite 160m²
฿30,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿15,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ
- อ่างอาบน้ำ
- อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- ครัว
- ห้องนั่งเล่น
- ไมโครเวฟ
- สระว่ายน้ำ
- เครื่องซักผ้า
- พื้นที่ทำงาน
The 5-star Emporium Suites by Chatrium is located atop the stylish Emporium Shopping Center, gazing out onto the greenery of Benjasiri Park. Located on Sukhumvit Road and attached to the Phrom Phong BTS station, it offers easy access to the rest of Bangkok as well as on-site shopping, entertainment, and restaurants. Rooms are suite style, spacious and elegantly decorated with all commanding spectacular views of Bangkok. Facilities include a free-form swimming pool, outdoor Jacuzzi, fully equipped fitness center and Smart TV for every room type. Offering the ultimate in contemporary luxury living combined with renowned Thai hospitality, Emporium Suites by Chatrium incorporates the convenience of a serviced suite with the amenities and service of a 5-star hotel.
สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ
- Business Center
- Fitness Center
- Swimming Pool
- Garden
- Spa by THANN Sanctuary
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Emporium Suites by Chatrium
ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
