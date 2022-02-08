BANGKOK TEST & GO

Emporium Suites by Chatrium - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.5
ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Deluxe Room 55
฿12,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ

  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ครัว
  • ไมโครเวฟ
  สระว่ายน้ำ (Pool)
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน
Grand Deluxe Room 65
฿12,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ

  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ครัว
  • ไมโครเวฟ
  • สระว่ายน้ำ
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน
Executive Deluxe Room 80
฿13,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ

  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ครัว
  • ไมโครเวฟ
  • สระว่ายน้ำ
  • เครื่องซักผ้า
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน
One Bedroom Suite 95
฿14,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ

  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ครัว
  • ห้องนั่งเล่น
  • ไมโครเวฟ
  • สระว่ายน้ำ
  • เครื่องซักผ้า
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน
1-Bedroom Deluxe 115
฿15,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ

  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ครัว
  • ห้องนั่งเล่น
  • ไมโครเวฟ
  • สระว่ายน้ำ
  • เครื่องซักผ้า
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน
2-Bedroom Suite 135
฿26,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿13,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ

  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ครัว
  • ห้องนั่งเล่น
  • ไมโครเวฟ
  • สระว่ายน้ำ
  • เครื่องซักผ้า
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน
2-Bedroom Executive Suite 160
฿30,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿15,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ

  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ครัว
  • ห้องนั่งเล่น
  • ไมโครเวฟ
  • สระว่ายน้ำ
  • เครื่องซักผ้า
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน

The 5-star Emporium Suites by Chatrium is located atop the stylish Emporium Shopping Center, gazing out onto the greenery of Benjasiri Park. Located on Sukhumvit Road and attached to the Phrom Phong BTS station, it offers easy access to the rest of Bangkok as well as on-site shopping, entertainment, and restaurants. Rooms are suite style, spacious and elegantly decorated with all commanding spectacular views of Bangkok. Facilities include a free-form swimming pool, outdoor Jacuzzi, fully equipped fitness center and Smart TV for every room type. Offering the ultimate in contemporary luxury living combined with renowned Thai hospitality, Emporium Suites by Chatrium incorporates the convenience of a serviced suite with the amenities and service of a 5-star hotel.

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ

  Business Center
  Fitness Center
  Swimming Pool
  Garden
  Spa by THANN Sanctuary
ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

622 Sukhumvit Soi 24, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

