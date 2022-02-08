Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ Emporium Suites by Chatrium อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ Emporium Suites by Chatrium จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

ห้อง All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. ข้อเสนอพิเศษ คลิกขอดู สูงสุดของ 1 Adult Deluxe Room 55 m² ฿12,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,000 - 1st Day Test & Go ขอการจอง คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก) BOOKMARK คุณสมบัติ อ่างอาบน้ำ

อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย

ช่องต่างประเทศ

อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi

ครัว

ไมโครเวฟ

สระว่ายน้ำ

พื้นที่ทำงาน ข้อเสนอพิเศษ คลิกขอดู สูงสุดของ 1 Adult Grand Deluxe Room 65 m² ฿12,400 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,200 - 1st Day Test & Go ขอการจอง คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก) BOOKMARK คุณสมบัติ อ่างอาบน้ำ

อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย

ช่องต่างประเทศ

อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi

ครัว

ไมโครเวฟ

สระว่ายน้ำ

พื้นที่ทำงาน ข้อเสนอพิเศษ คลิกขอดู สูงสุดของ 1 Adult Executive Deluxe Room 80 m² ฿13,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go ขอการจอง คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก) BOOKMARK คุณสมบัติ อ่างอาบน้ำ

อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย

ช่องต่างประเทศ

อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi

ครัว

ไมโครเวฟ

สระว่ายน้ำ

เครื่องซักผ้า

พื้นที่ทำงาน ข้อเสนอพิเศษ คลิกขอดู สูงสุดของ 1 Adult One Bedroom Suite 95 m² ฿14,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,000 - 1st Day Test & Go ขอการจอง คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก) BOOKMARK คุณสมบัติ อ่างอาบน้ำ

อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย

ช่องต่างประเทศ

อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi

ครัว

ห้องนั่งเล่น

ไมโครเวฟ

สระว่ายน้ำ

เครื่องซักผ้า

พื้นที่ทำงาน ข้อเสนอพิเศษ คลิกขอดู สูงสุดของ 1 Adult 1-Bedroom Deluxe 115 m² ฿15,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go ขอการจอง คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก) BOOKMARK คุณสมบัติ อ่างอาบน้ำ

อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย

ช่องต่างประเทศ

อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi

ครัว

ห้องนั่งเล่น

ไมโครเวฟ

สระว่ายน้ำ

เครื่องซักผ้า

พื้นที่ทำงาน ข้อเสนอพิเศษ คลิกขอดู สูงสุดของ 1 Adult 2-Bedroom Suite 135 m² ฿26,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿13,000 - 1st Day Test & Go ขอการจอง คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก) BOOKMARK คุณสมบัติ อ่างอาบน้ำ

อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย

ช่องต่างประเทศ

อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi

ครัว

ห้องนั่งเล่น

ไมโครเวฟ

สระว่ายน้ำ

เครื่องซักผ้า

พื้นที่ทำงาน ข้อเสนอพิเศษ คลิกขอดู สูงสุดของ 1 Adult 2-Bedroom Executive Suite 160 m² ฿30,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿15,000 - 1st Day Test & Go ขอการจอง คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก) BOOKMARK คุณสมบัติ อ่างอาบน้ำ

อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย

ช่องต่างประเทศ

อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi

ครัว

ห้องนั่งเล่น

ไมโครเวฟ

สระว่ายน้ำ

เครื่องซักผ้า

พื้นที่ทำงาน

The 5-star Emporium Suites by Chatrium is located atop the stylish Emporium Shopping Center, gazing out onto the greenery of Benjasiri Park. Located on Sukhumvit Road and attached to the Phrom Phong BTS station, it offers easy access to the rest of Bangkok as well as on-site shopping, entertainment, and restaurants. Rooms are suite style, spacious and elegantly decorated with all commanding spectacular views of Bangkok. Facilities include a free-form swimming pool, outdoor Jacuzzi, fully equipped fitness center and Smart TV for every room type. Offering the ultimate in contemporary luxury living combined with renowned Thai hospitality, Emporium Suites by Chatrium incorporates the convenience of a serviced suite with the amenities and service of a 5-star hotel.

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ Business Center

Fitness Center

Swimming Pool

Garden

Spa by THANN Sanctuary

