BANGKOK TEST & GO

Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
9.3

14 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
REFUND POLICY
100% 예금

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in 매우 높은 수요 right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hotel Refund Policy

Non-Refunable

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

최대 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
One-Bedroom 35
฿13,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,950 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,150 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 발코니
  • 커피 머신
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 부엌
  • 마이크로파
  • 수영장
  • 세탁기
  • 작업 공간
최대 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
One-Bedroom Plus 58
฿15,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,950 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,150 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,400 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 발코니
  • 커피 머신
  • 피트니스 허용
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 부엌
  • 거실
  • 마이크로파
  • 수영장
  • 세탁기
  • 작업 공간

Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre is a modern hotel, located only a moment’s walk from the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre. The hotel is on the fringe of Benjakitti Park, which has a lake and a forest park, and is a peaceful place to walk, jog or cycle. An elevated walkway leads from Benjakitti Park to Lumpini Park. MedPark Hospital, one of the city’s leading private medical facilities, is within walking distance. Just 50 metres from the hotel entrance is an MRT Queen Sirikit National Convention Center station (Exit 4). One station further on is Sukhumvit Road, and a BTS Skytrain connection, providing easy access to Bangkok’s prime shopping malls, business districts, heritage sites, nightlife and entertainment.

어메니티 / 특징

  • 55in flat-screen HDTV
  • Free high-speed Wi-Fi
  • Kitchenette
  • Desk
  • Washer
  • Safe
  • Hair dryer
  • Iron / Ironing board
  • Bathrobes
  • Rain shower
  • Washlet
  • Bottled water
  • Split-Type Air conditioning
Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

388 Soi Rim Khlong Phai Singto, Rama 4 Road, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

