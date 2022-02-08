Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Hotel Refund Policy Non-Refunable

One-Bedroom 35 m² ฿13,200 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,950 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,150 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,900 - 5th Day Test & Go

One-Bedroom Plus 58 m² ฿15,700 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿10,950 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿10,150 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,400 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿5,400 - 5th Day Test & Go

Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre is a modern hotel, located only a moment’s walk from the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre. The hotel is on the fringe of Benjakitti Park, which has a lake and a forest park, and is a peaceful place to walk, jog or cycle. An elevated walkway leads from Benjakitti Park to Lumpini Park. MedPark Hospital, one of the city’s leading private medical facilities, is within walking distance. Just 50 metres from the hotel entrance is an MRT Queen Sirikit National Convention Center station (Exit 4). One station further on is Sukhumvit Road, and a BTS Skytrain connection, providing easy access to Bangkok’s prime shopping malls, business districts, heritage sites, nightlife and entertainment.

