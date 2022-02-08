BANGKOK TEST & GO

Emporium Suites by Chatrium - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.5
Bewertung mit
5421 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Emporium Suites by Chatrium , und Emporium Suites by Chatrium wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximal von 1 Adult
Deluxe Room 55
฿12,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • Badewanne
  • Fitness erlaubt
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Küche
  • Mikrowelle
  • Schwimmbad
  • Arbeitsbereich
Maximal von 1 Adult
Grand Deluxe Room 65
฿12,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • Badewanne
  • Fitness erlaubt
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Küche
  • Mikrowelle
  • Schwimmbad
  • Arbeitsbereich
Maximal von 1 Adult
Executive Deluxe Room 80
฿13,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • Badewanne
  • Fitness erlaubt
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Küche
  • Mikrowelle
  • Schwimmbad
  • Waschmaschine
  • Arbeitsbereich
Maximal von 1 Adult
One Bedroom Suite 95
฿14,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • Badewanne
  • Fitness erlaubt
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Küche
  • Wohnzimmer
  • Mikrowelle
  • Schwimmbad
  • Waschmaschine
  • Arbeitsbereich
Maximal von 1 Adult
1-Bedroom Deluxe 115
฿15,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • Badewanne
  • Fitness erlaubt
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Küche
  • Wohnzimmer
  • Mikrowelle
  • Schwimmbad
  • Waschmaschine
  • Arbeitsbereich
Maximal von 1 Adult
2-Bedroom Suite 135
฿26,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿13,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • Badewanne
  • Fitness erlaubt
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Küche
  • Wohnzimmer
  • Mikrowelle
  • Schwimmbad
  • Waschmaschine
  • Arbeitsbereich
Maximal von 1 Adult
2-Bedroom Executive Suite 160
฿30,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿15,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • Badewanne
  • Fitness erlaubt
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Küche
  • Wohnzimmer
  • Mikrowelle
  • Schwimmbad
  • Waschmaschine
  • Arbeitsbereich

The 5-star Emporium Suites by Chatrium is located atop the stylish Emporium Shopping Center, gazing out onto the greenery of Benjasiri Park. Located on Sukhumvit Road and attached to the Phrom Phong BTS station, it offers easy access to the rest of Bangkok as well as on-site shopping, entertainment, and restaurants. Rooms are suite style, spacious and elegantly decorated with all commanding spectacular views of Bangkok. Facilities include a free-form swimming pool, outdoor Jacuzzi, fully equipped fitness center and Smart TV for every room type. Offering the ultimate in contemporary luxury living combined with renowned Thai hospitality, Emporium Suites by Chatrium incorporates the convenience of a serviced suite with the amenities and service of a 5-star hotel.

Ausstattung / Ausstattung

  • Business Center
  • Fitness Center
  • Swimming Pool
  • Garden
  • Spa by THANN Sanctuary
Adresse / Karte

622 Sukhumvit Soi 24, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

