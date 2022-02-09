Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. 이 호텔은 23 예약 요청을 받았습니다. 서둘러!

Hotel Refund Policy Prepayment and cancellation policy: Reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. • All booking is required full prepayment for 7 days prior to arrival • 10% of the booking is Non-refundable. Remaining amount will be refunded in case of Thailand PASS is declined or RT-PCR result indicating COVID-19 detected prior departure (Email verification is required) • Non-refundable Date change of the reservation will be allowed up to 72 hours prior to arrival

최대 1 Adult Bronze Queen Room 27 m² ฿13,833 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,391 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,590 - 1st Day Test & Go 풍모 국제 채널 흡연실 있음

최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Silver Room 29 m² ฿14,683 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,771 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,790 - 1st Day Test & Go 풍모 국제 채널 인터넷-Wi-Fi 흡연실 있음

최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Gold King Room 32 m² ฿15,533 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿10,151 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,990 - 1st Day Test & Go 풍모 커넥팅 룸 국제 채널 인터넷-Wi-Fi 흡연실 있음

최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Gold Double Room 34 m² ฿15,533 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿10,151 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,990 - 1st Day Test & Go 풍모 커넥팅 룸 국제 채널 인터넷-Wi-Fi 흡연실 있음

최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Gold Suite 51 m² ฿18,083 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿11,291 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,590 - 1st Day Test & Go 풍모 커피 머신 커넥팅 룸 패밀리 스위트 국제 채널 인터넷-Wi-Fi 거실 흡연실 있음

Dream Hotel Bangkok blends the drama of the exotic East with the whimsy of the West. The hotel is located in the heart of Sukhumvit, five minutes from the Asoke BTS and MRT stations and 45 minutes from the international airport. All rooms at Dream Hotel Bangkok feature the finest linens, most comfortable beds, and modern amenities including high speed broadband Internet access (both LAN and wireless), cable LCD televisions, IDD telephones with voicemail and data port, fully stocked mini bar, and preloaded Apple iPod Nano available upon request. Flava Lite serves an eclectic blend of Thai and Western food while the Avatar Spa offers the ultimate in pampering. To make your reservation at the Dream Hotel Bangkok, Bangkok, please use our secure online booking form.

어메니티 / 특징 Flava Lite Roof Top Restautant & Bar

Roof Top Swimming Pool

점수 0.0 /5 등급 없음 기반 0 리뷰