Dream Hotel Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.4

11540 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 9, 2022
REFUND POLICY
100% 예금

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now

Dream Hotel Bangkok

Hotel Refund Policy

Prepayment and cancellation policy: Reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. • All booking is required full prepayment for 7 days prior to arrival • 10% of the booking is Non-refundable. Remaining amount will be refunded in case of Thailand PASS is declined or RT-PCR result indicating COVID-19 detected prior departure (Email verification is required) • Non-refundable Date change of the reservation will be allowed up to 72 hours prior to arrival

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

최대 1 Adult
Bronze Queen Room 27
฿13,833 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,391 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,590 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 흡연실 있음
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Silver Room 29
฿14,683 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,771 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,790 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 흡연실 있음
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Gold King Room 32
฿15,533 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,151 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,990 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 커넥팅 룸
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 흡연실 있음
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Gold Double Room 34
฿15,533 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,151 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,990 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 커넥팅 룸
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 흡연실 있음
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Gold Suite 51
฿18,083 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,291 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,590 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 커피 머신
  • 커넥팅 룸
  • 패밀리 스위트
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 거실
  • 흡연실 있음

Dream Hotel Bangkok blends the drama of the exotic East with the whimsy of the West. The hotel is located in the heart of Sukhumvit, five minutes from the Asoke BTS and MRT stations and 45 minutes from the international airport. All rooms at Dream Hotel Bangkok feature the finest linens, most comfortable beds, and modern amenities including high speed broadband Internet access (both LAN and wireless), cable LCD televisions, IDD telephones with voicemail and data port, fully stocked mini bar, and preloaded Apple iPod Nano available upon request. Flava Lite serves an eclectic blend of Thai and Western food while the Avatar Spa offers the ultimate in pampering. To make your reservation at the Dream Hotel Bangkok, Bangkok, please use our secure online booking form.

어메니티 / 특징

  • Flava Lite Roof Top Restautant & Bar
  • Fitness 24hr
  • Roof Top Swimming Pool
주소 /지도

10 Sukhumvit Soi 15, Klong Toey Nua, Wattana, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

