BANGKOK TEST & GO

Emporium Suites by Chatrium - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.5
waardering met
5421 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
Emporium Suites by Chatrium - Image 0
Emporium Suites by Chatrium - Image 1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium - Image 2
Emporium Suites by Chatrium - Image 3
Emporium Suites by Chatrium - Image 4
Emporium Suites by Chatrium - Image 5
+17 foto's
SNELLE REACTIE
100% STORTING

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de Emporium Suites by Chatrium Emporium Suites by Chatrium zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

SPECIALE AANBIEDINGENKLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN
Maximaal 1 Adult
Deluxe Room 55
฿12,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

  • Bad
  • Fitness toegestaan
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Keuken
  • Magnetron
  • Zwembad
  • Werkruimte
SPECIALE AANBIEDINGENKLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN
Maximaal 1 Adult
Grand Deluxe Room 65
฿12,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

  • Bad
  • Fitness toegestaan
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Keuken
  • Magnetron
  • Zwembad
  • Werkruimte
SPECIALE AANBIEDINGENKLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN
Maximaal 1 Adult
Executive Deluxe Room 80
฿13,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

  • Bad
  • Fitness toegestaan
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Keuken
  • Magnetron
  • Zwembad
  • Wasmachine
  • Werkruimte
SPECIALE AANBIEDINGENKLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN
Maximaal 1 Adult
One Bedroom Suite 95
฿14,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

  • Bad
  • Fitness toegestaan
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Keuken
  • Woonkamer
  • Magnetron
  • Zwembad
  • Wasmachine
  • Werkruimte
SPECIALE AANBIEDINGENKLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN
Maximaal 1 Adult
1-Bedroom Deluxe 115
฿15,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

  • Bad
  • Fitness toegestaan
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Keuken
  • Woonkamer
  • Magnetron
  • Zwembad
  • Wasmachine
  • Werkruimte
SPECIALE AANBIEDINGENKLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN
Maximaal 1 Adult
2-Bedroom Suite 135
฿26,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿13,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

  • Bad
  • Fitness toegestaan
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Keuken
  • Woonkamer
  • Magnetron
  • Zwembad
  • Wasmachine
  • Werkruimte
SPECIALE AANBIEDINGENKLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN
Maximaal 1 Adult
2-Bedroom Executive Suite 160
฿30,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿15,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

  • Bad
  • Fitness toegestaan
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Keuken
  • Woonkamer
  • Magnetron
  • Zwembad
  • Wasmachine
  • Werkruimte

The 5-star Emporium Suites by Chatrium is located atop the stylish Emporium Shopping Center, gazing out onto the greenery of Benjasiri Park. Located on Sukhumvit Road and attached to the Phrom Phong BTS station, it offers easy access to the rest of Bangkok as well as on-site shopping, entertainment, and restaurants. Rooms are suite style, spacious and elegantly decorated with all commanding spectacular views of Bangkok. Facilities include a free-form swimming pool, outdoor Jacuzzi, fully equipped fitness center and Smart TV for every room type. Offering the ultimate in contemporary luxury living combined with renowned Thai hospitality, Emporium Suites by Chatrium incorporates the convenience of a serviced suite with the amenities and service of a 5-star hotel.

Voorzieningen / functies

  • Business Center
  • Fitness Center
  • Swimming Pool
  • Garden
  • Spa by THANN Sanctuary
TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Emporium Suites by Chatrium , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Emporium Suites by Chatrium
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

622 Sukhumvit Soi 24, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Golden Tulip Mandison Suites
8.1
waardering met
4142 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre
9.3
waardering met
14 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
waardering met
669 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8
waardering met
668 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
waardering met
11540 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
waardering met
3449 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Eleven Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 11
8.9
waardering met
830 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok
8.3
waardering met
815 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU