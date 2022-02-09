PHUKET TEST & GO

ヴィラアナラヤ - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
更新日 February 9, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

海の景色を望むVillaAnalayaはカマラビーチに位置し、レストラン、24時間対応のフロントデスク、スナックバー、庭園、通年営業の屋外プール、バーベキュー設備を併設しています。館内全域で無料Wi-Fiを利用できます。

食器洗い機と電子レンジ付きのキッチンが備わっています。各ユニットには、薄型衛星テレビ、アイロン設備、デスク、ソファ付きのシーティングエリアが備わっています。すべてのユニットにシャワー付きの専用バスルーム、ヘアドライヤー、無料バスアメニティが付いています。

ヴィラにはテラスがあります。館内にビジネスセンター、ジム、無料の専用駐車場があります。

Villa Analayaに滞在中は、館内で卓球を楽しんだり、周辺でシュノーケリングやカヌーを楽しめます。

レムシンビーチは宿泊施設から2.7km、プーケットファンタシーは2.5kmです。最寄りの空港はプーケット国際空港で、ヴィラアナラヤから11マイルです。宿泊施設では有料の空港シャトルサービスを提供しています。

