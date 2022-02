Large and comfortable apartments

Very friendly service

Food available and delivered fast on request

2 mi away from Kamala beach

restaurants and shops by doorstep

Quiet place with good swimming pools for children, low pool and deep pool seperate

Rooms cleaned daily with coffee and water including

Nothing

Wifi went down a couple of times but not for long

We loved our stay here, we were very well looked after by all staff. This hotel is in a great position close to the beach and many open restaurants and shops. We extended our stay and we highly recommend this aparthotel.