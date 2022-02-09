빌라 아날라야 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests for Villa Analaya are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.



View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

바다 전망을 제공하는 Villa Analaya는 카말라 해변에 위치해 있으며 레스토랑, 24시간 프런트 데스크, 스낵바, 정원, 연중무휴 야외 수영장 및 바비큐 시설을 보유하고 있습니다. 숙소 전역에서 무료 Wi-Fi가 제공됩니다. 각 객실은 식기세척기와 전자레인지가 구비된 주방, 평면 위성 TV, 다림질 시설, 책상 및 소파가 비치된 휴식 공간을 갖추고 있습니다. 모든 객실에 샤워 시설, 헤어드라이어, 무료 세면도구가 구비된 전용 욕실이 있습니다. 빌라에는 테라스가 있습니다. 비즈니스 센터, 피트니스 짐, 무료 전용 주차장을 이용하실 수 있습니다. Villa Analaya에 머무는 동안 구내에서 탁구를 즐기거나 주변 지역에서 스노클링 또는 카누를 즐기실 수 있습니다. 숙소에서 램싱 비치(Laem Sing Beach)는 2.7km, 푸켓 판타씨(Phuket FantaSea)는 3.5km 떨어져 있습니다. 가장 가까운 공항은 Villa Analaya에서 17km 떨어진 푸켓 국제공항이며, 숙소는 유료 공항 셔틀 서비스를 제공합니다.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기 190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색