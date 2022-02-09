Villa Analaya - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

PHUKET TEST & GO

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests for Villa Analaya are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

With sea views, Villa Analaya is located in Kamala Beach and has a restaurant, a 24-hour front desk, snack bar, garden, year-round outdoor pool and barbecue. Free WiFi is provided throughout the property.

Featuring a kitchen with a dishwasher and a microwave, each unit also comes with a satellite flat-screen TV, ironing facilities, desk and a seating area with a sofa. There is a private bathroom with shower in all units, along with a hairdryer and free toiletries.

The villa offers a terrace. A business center and a gym are available at the property as well as free private parking.

Guests at Villa Analaya can enjoy table tennis on site, or go snorkeling or canoeing in the surroundings.

Laem Sing Beach is 1.7 mi from the accommodations, while Phuket FantaSea is 2.5 mi away. The nearest airport is Phuket International, 11 mi from Villa Analaya, and the property offers a paid airport shuttle service.

Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Villa Analaya, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
