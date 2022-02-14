PHUKET TEST & GO

バーンアルジョー - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8

443レビューによる評価
更新日 February 14, 2022
Baan Ar-Jor - Image 0
Baan Ar-Jor - Image 1
Baan Ar-Jor - Image 2
Baan Ar-Jor - Image 3
Baan Ar-Jor - Image 4
Baan Ar-Jor - Image 5
+8 写真
迅速な対応

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

予約リクエストにより、優先的にバーンアルジョー 直接連絡し、 バーンアルジョーが直接支払いを回収します。

Our idea is to invite our guests to experience the timeless moment in 1936 so we prefer zero adjustment to the original floor plan. We use all the existing bedrooms and turns all 4 to charming resting nests.

In 1936, it is quite common that the bathroom and toilet are located at the back of the house. Well! We intend to keep its tradition. We believe that your little walk from your bedroom to the toilet would give you the glimpse of such exotic lifestyle back then

アメニティ/機能

  • Free wifi
  • Free parking
  • Terrace along with the garden
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
バーンアルジョーゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す バーンアルジョー
すべてのレビューを見る

フードメニュー画像

住所/地図

102 Thepkrasatree Road, Ban Muang Mai Thalang, Mai Khao, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

