Баан Ар-Джор - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8
оценка с
443
Обновление February 14, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Запросы на бронирование предоставляют вам прямой контакт с Баан Ар-Джор в приоритетном порядке, и Баан Ар-Джор будет получать оплату напрямую от вас.

Our idea is to invite our guests to experience the timeless moment in 1936 so we prefer zero adjustment to the original floor plan. We use all the existing bedrooms and turns all 4 to charming resting nests.

In 1936, it is quite common that the bathroom and toilet are located at the back of the house. Well! We intend to keep its tradition. We believe that your little walk from your bedroom to the toilet would give you the glimpse of such exotic lifestyle back then

Удобства / Особенности

  • Free wifi
  • Free parking
  • Terrace along with the garden
Изображения меню еды

Адрес / Карта

102 Thepkrasatree Road, Ban Muang Mai Thalang, Mai Khao, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

