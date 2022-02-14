PHUKET TEST & GO

บ้านอาจอร - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8
คะแนนจาก
443
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 14, 2022
Baan Ar-Jor - Image 0
Baan Ar-Jor - Image 1
Baan Ar-Jor - Image 2
Baan Ar-Jor - Image 3
Baan Ar-Jor - Image 4
Baan Ar-Jor - Image 5
+8 รูปถ่าย
ตอบสนองอย่างรวดเร็ว

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ บ้านอาจอร อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ บ้านอาจอร จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

Our idea is to invite our guests to experience the timeless moment in 1936 so we prefer zero adjustment to the original floor plan. We use all the existing bedrooms and turns all 4 to charming resting nests.

In 1936, it is quite common that the bathroom and toilet are located at the back of the house. Well! We intend to keep its tradition. We believe that your little walk from your bedroom to the toilet would give you the glimpse of such exotic lifestyle back then

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ

  • Free wifi
  • Free parking
  • Terrace along with the garden
แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ บ้านอาจอร ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ บ้านอาจอร
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

รูปภาพเมนูอาหาร

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

102 Thepkrasatree Road, Ban Muang Mai Thalang, Mai Khao, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

โรงแรมพันธมิตร

สาย ลากูน่า ภูเก็ต
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2617 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมโนโวเทล ภูเก็ต กมลา บีช
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
886 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โฮเทล โคลเวอร์ ป่าตอง ภูเก็ต
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2576 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ดับเบิ้ลทรี บาย ฮิลตัน ภูเก็ต บ้านไทย รีสอร์ท
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
131 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมแอชลี ฮับ ป่าตอง
7.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1287 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
พูลแมน ภูเก็ต พันวา บีช รีสอร์ท
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1522 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

ศาลา ภูเก็ต ไม้ขาว บีช รีสอร์ท
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2032 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
อวานี+ ไม้ขาว ภูเก็ต สวีท แอนด์ วิลล่า
8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
5 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
อนันตรา ไม้ขาว ภูเก็ต วิลล่า
8.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
629 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ไม้ขาว โฮม การ์เดน บังกะโล
8.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
94 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
สแปลช บีช รีสอร์ท ไม้ขาว ภูเก็ต
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
800 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ภูเก็ต แอร์พอร์ต เพลส
7.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
362 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Panphuree Residence (SHA Certified)
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
393 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมภูเก็ต แอร์พอร์ต
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
556 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU