PHUKET TEST & GO

Baan Ar-Jori - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8
waardering met
443 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 14, 2022
Baan Ar-Jor - Image 0
Baan Ar-Jor - Image 1
Baan Ar-Jor - Image 2
Baan Ar-Jor - Image 3
Baan Ar-Jor - Image 4
Baan Ar-Jor - Image 5
+8 foto's
SNELLE REACTIE

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de Baan Ar-Jori Baan Ar-Jori zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.

Our idea is to invite our guests to experience the timeless moment in 1936 so we prefer zero adjustment to the original floor plan. We use all the existing bedrooms and turns all 4 to charming resting nests.

In 1936, it is quite common that the bathroom and toilet are located at the back of the house. Well! We intend to keep its tradition. We believe that your little walk from your bedroom to the toilet would give you the glimpse of such exotic lifestyle back then

Voorzieningen / functies

  • Free wifi
  • Free parking
  • Terrace along with the garden
TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Baan Ar-Jori , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Baan Ar-Jori
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Voedsel Menu Afbeeldingen

Adres / kaart

102 Thepkrasatree Road, Ban Muang Mai Thalang, Mai Khao, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

Partner Hotels

SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
waardering met
2617 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
waardering met
1 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
waardering met
886 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
waardering met
2576 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
waardering met
131 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
waardering met
1287 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
waardering met
1522 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

SALA Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort
8.7
waardering met
2032 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
AVANI+ Mai Khao Phuket Suites & Villas
8
waardering met
5 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Anantara Mai Khao Phuket Villa's
8.9
waardering met
629 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Maikhao Huis Tuin Bungalow
8.9
waardering met
94 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Splash Beach Resort, Mai Khao Phuket
8.4
waardering met
800 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Phuket Luchthaven plaats
7.8
waardering met
362 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Panphuree Residence (SHA Certified)
8.5
waardering met
393 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Phuket Airport Hotel
8.4
waardering met
556 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU