Baan Ar-Jor - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8
note avec
443 avis
Mis à jour le February 14, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec Baan Ar-Jor de manière prioritaire, et Baan Ar-Jor percevra directement le paiement de votre part.

Our idea is to invite our guests to experience the timeless moment in 1936 so we prefer zero adjustment to the original floor plan. We use all the existing bedrooms and turns all 4 to charming resting nests.

In 1936, it is quite common that the bathroom and toilet are located at the back of the house. Well! We intend to keep its tradition. We believe that your little walk from your bedroom to the toilet would give you the glimpse of such exotic lifestyle back then

  • Free wifi
  • Free parking
  • Terrace along with the garden
102 Thepkrasatree Road, Ban Muang Mai Thalang, Mai Khao, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

