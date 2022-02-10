アンダキラホテル - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

パトンの観光エリアの中心部に位置するAndakiraHotelのゲストは、ビーチとショッピングの両方に近接しています。ジャンクセイロンショッピングモール、リキットプラザ、バンザーン市場はここから徒歩圏内です。パトンビーチエリアには、数多くのウォータースポーツ、レストラン、バーがあります。複合施設は、省エネを念頭に置いて設計されており、造園されたエリアが含まれています。太陽の下での一日は疲れることがあり、敷地内のデイスパはリラックスできるセラピーやマッサージで完璧なソリューションを提供します。家族やカップルの両方に対応するアンダキラホテルは、スペースの便利さを備えた、よりアパートメントスタイルの宿泊施設をお探しの方に最適です。

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示 190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索

スコア 0.0 /5 未評価 に基づく 0 レビュー 評価 0 優れた 0 とても良い 0 平均 0 貧しい 0 ひどい アンダキラホテルゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。 レビューを残す アンダキラホテル すべてのレビューを見る ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。