アンダキラホテル - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
パトンの観光エリアの中心部に位置するAndakiraHotelのゲストは、ビーチとショッピングの両方に近接しています。ジャンクセイロンショッピングモール、リキットプラザ、バンザーン市場はここから徒歩圏内です。パトンビーチエリアには、数多くのウォータースポーツ、レストラン、バーがあります。複合施設は、省エネを念頭に置いて設計されており、造園されたエリアが含まれています。太陽の下での一日は疲れることがあり、敷地内のデイスパはリラックスできるセラピーやマッサージで完璧なソリューションを提供します。家族やカップルの両方に対応するアンダキラホテルは、スペースの便利さを備えた、よりアパートメントスタイルの宿泊施設をお探しの方に最適です。