Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

予約リクエストにより、優先的にバーンパラダイスホテルになりましょう 直接連絡し、 バーンパラダイスホテルになりましょうが直接支払いを回収します。

Be Baan Paradise Hotels is no longer operating as an SANDBOX .



We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.



View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

パトンの壮大なビーチの紺碧の青い海と白い砂浜から10分の戦略的な場所にあるBeBaan Paradise Hotelsは、誰もが夢見る休暇の目的地です。さらに、ここから、エンターテインメント、レストラン、ナイトライフで有名なユングセロンショッピングモールとバングラロードまで歩いて行くことができます。宿泊施設は様々な客室で構成されており、ほとんどの客室に専用バルコニーが付いています。各客室は上品な内装で、便利な居住に必要なすべての設備が整っています。素晴らしいおもてなしと素晴らしい宿泊施設を備えたBeBaanParadiseHotelsは一見の価値があります。

アメニティ/機能 1.高速Wifi（個別ルーター付き）

2.ケーブルテレビ

3.ミニ冷蔵庫

4.デスク

5.エアコン

6. CCTV24時間

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示 190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索

スコア 0.0 /5 未評価 に基づく 0 レビュー 評価 0 優れた 0 とても良い 0 平均 0 貧しい 0 ひどい バーンパラダイスホテルになりましょうゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。 レビューを残す バーンパラダイスホテルになりましょう すべてのレビューを見る ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。