バーンパラダイスホテルになりましょう - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.8

275レビューによる評価
更新日 February 14, 2022
Be Baan Paradise Hotels - Image 0
Be Baan Paradise Hotels - Image 1
Be Baan Paradise Hotels - Image 2
Be Baan Paradise Hotels - Image 3
Be Baan Paradise Hotels - Image 4
Be Baan Paradise Hotels - Image 5
パトンの壮大なビーチの紺碧の青い海と白い砂浜から10分の戦略的な場所にあるBeBaan Paradise Hotelsは、誰もが夢見る休暇の目的地です。さらに、ここから、エンターテインメント、レストラン、ナイトライフで有名なユングセロンショッピングモールとバングラロードまで歩いて行くことができます。宿泊施設は様々な客室で構成されており、ほとんどの客室に専用バルコニーが付いています。各客室は上品な内装で、便利な居住に必要なすべての設備が整っています。素晴らしいおもてなしと素晴らしい宿泊施設を備えたBeBaanParadiseHotelsは一見の価値があります。

アメニティ/機能

  • 1.高速Wifi（個別ルーター付き）
  • 2.ケーブルテレビ
  • 3.ミニ冷蔵庫
  • 4.デスク
  • 5.エアコン
  • 6. CCTV24時間
住所/地図

Soi Paradise Complex Rat-U-Thit 200 Pee Rd, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

