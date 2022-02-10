PHUKET TEST & GO

安达基拉酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.6
通过
1901条评论进行评分
更新于 February 10, 2022
Andakira Hotel - Image 0
Andakira Hotel - Image 1
Andakira Hotel - Image 2
Andakira Hotel - Image 3
Andakira Hotel - Image 4
Andakira Hotel - Image 5
+24 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Andakira Hotel酒店位于芭东旅游区的中心地带，靠近海滩和购物场所。 Jungceylon 购物中心、Likit 广场和 Baanzan 市场都在步行距离之内。芭东海滩区提供众多水上运动、餐厅和酒吧。该综合体的设计考虑到了能源节约，包括景观区。在阳光下度过一天可能会很累，而现场的日间水疗中心提供放松疗法和按摩的完美解决方案。安达基拉酒店适合家庭和情侣，非常适合那些寻求更公寓式住宿且空间便利的客人。

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是安达基拉酒店的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 安达基拉酒店
查看所有评论

地址/地图

222 Phangmuang Sai Ko Road, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

合作伙伴酒店

普吉岛四叶草芭东酒店
8.8

2576 评论
฿-1
普吉岛班泰希尔顿逸林度假村
8.5

131 评论
฿-1
芭东阿什莉中心酒店
7.8

1287 评论
฿-1
普吉岛卡马拉海滩诺富特酒店
8.4

886 评论
฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6

1 评论
฿-1
SAii 普吉岛乐古浪
8.8

2617 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

芭东海滩最佳西方酒店
8

1343 评论
฿-1
贝斯特韦斯特芭东海滩酒店
8.1

1306 评论
฿-1
皇家天堂酒店及水疗中心
7.8

6807 评论
฿-1
芭东灯笼度假村
8.2

1706 评论
฿-1
贝班天堂酒店
7.8

275 评论
฿-1
Expat Hotel
7.8

689 评论
฿-1
C&N酒店
8.3

997 评论
฿-1
我的朋友酒店
8.4

342 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU