安达基拉酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Andakira Hotel酒店位于芭东旅游区的中心地带，靠近海滩和购物场所。 Jungceylon 购物中心、Likit 广场和 Baanzan 市场都在步行距离之内。芭东海滩区提供众多水上运动、餐厅和酒吧。该综合体的设计考虑到了能源节约，包括景观区。在阳光下度过一天可能会很累，而现场的日间水疗中心提供放松疗法和按摩的完美解决方案。安达基拉酒店适合家庭和情侣，非常适合那些寻求更公寓式住宿且空间便利的客人。

显示所有沙盒酒店 搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店

分数 0.0 /5 未分级 基于 0 评论 评分 0 优秀的 0 非常好 0 平均数 0 较差的 0 糟糕的 安达基拉酒店的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 留下评论 安达基拉酒店 查看所有评论 如果您是的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。