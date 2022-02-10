PHUKET TEST & GO

안다 키라 호텔 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.6

1901 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 10, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Patong의 관광 지역 중심부에 위치한 Andakira Hotel은 해변과 쇼핑가 모두에서 가깝습니다. 정 실론 쇼핑몰, 리킷 플라자, 반잔 시장이 도보 거리에 있습니다. 빠통 비치 지역에는 수많은 수상 스포츠, 레스토랑 및 바가 있습니다. 단지는 에너지 절약을 염두에두고 설계되었으며 조경 된 지역을 포함합니다. 태양 아래서 하루는 피곤할 수 있으며, 구내 Day Spa는 편안한 테라피와 마사지로 완벽한 솔루션을 제공합니다. 가족과 커플 모두에게 적합한 Andakira Hotel은 공간의 편리함을 갖춘 아파트 스타일의 숙박 시설을 찾는 분들에게 이상적입니다.

주소 /지도

222 Phangmuang Sai Ko Road, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

