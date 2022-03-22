PHUKET TEST & GO

Utopia Naiharn - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
Mis à jour le March 22, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Utopia Naiharn is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

Conveniently located in Phuket, Utopia Naiharn is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. Situated only 11 kilometers from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations.

Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Utopia Naiharn is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, kitchen and 24-hour front desk can be enjoyed here.

Step into 9 Private Pool Villas and escape the stresses of the day. A selection of amenities can be found in most rooms, including complimentary tea, towels, carpeting, clothes rack and slippers. The property's outdoor pool are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Whatever your reason for visiting Phuket, Utopia Naiharn is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

Si vous étiez un client de Utopia Naiharn , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Utopia Naiharn
Adresse / Carte

3/333 Moo.1 Rawai Muang, Phuket, Naiharn, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

