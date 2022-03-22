PHUKET TEST & GO

Utopia Naiharn - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
Conveniently located in Phuket, Utopia Naiharn is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. Situated only 11 kilometers from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations.

Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Utopia Naiharn is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, kitchen and 24-hour front desk can be enjoyed here.

Step into 9 Private Pool Villas and escape the stresses of the day. A selection of amenities can be found in most rooms, including complimentary tea, towels, carpeting, clothes rack and slippers. The property's outdoor pool are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Whatever your reason for visiting Phuket, Utopia Naiharn is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

3/333 Moo.1 Rawai Muang, Phuket, Naiharn, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

