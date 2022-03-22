PHUKET TEST & GO

Utopia Naiharn - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.6

40 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 22, 2022
Utopia Naiharn - Image 0
Utopia Naiharn - Image 1
Utopia Naiharn - Image 2
Utopia Naiharn - Image 3
Utopia Naiharn - Image 4
Utopia Naiharn - Image 5
+26 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Utopia Naiharn is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

Conveniently located in Phuket, Utopia Naiharn is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. Situated only 11 kilometers from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations.

Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Utopia Naiharn is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, kitchen and 24-hour front desk can be enjoyed here.

Step into 9 Private Pool Villas and escape the stresses of the day. A selection of amenities can be found in most rooms, including complimentary tea, towels, carpeting, clothes rack and slippers. The property's outdoor pool are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Whatever your reason for visiting Phuket, Utopia Naiharn is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Utopia Naiharn 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Utopia Naiharn
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

3/333 Moo.1 Rawai Muang, Phuket, Naiharn, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

파트너 호텔

풀만 푸켓 판와 비치 리조트
8.5
평가
1522 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Ashlee Hub 호텔 빠통
7.8
평가
1287 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
호텔 클로버 파통 푸켓
8.8
평가
2576 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
노보텔 푸켓 카말라 비치 호텔
8.4
평가
886 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
평가
1 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
SAii 라구나 푸켓
8.8
평가
2617 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

바빌론 풀 빌라
8.8
평가
136 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
나이한 비치 리조트
9
평가
188 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
나이 한
8.9
평가
1715 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
더 비짓 리조트 푸켓
8.5
평가
868 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
로터스 블루 리조트 & 레스토랑
7.7
평가
8 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
더 쇼어 앳 카타 타니-성인 전용
9.1
평가
1044 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Beachfront Hotel Phuket, Rawai Beach
7.9
평가
50 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU