Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Dit hotel heeft 23 recente boekingsverzoeken ontvangen. haast je!
Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de Dream Hotel Bangkok Dream Hotel Bangkok zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.
Hotel Refund Policy
Prepayment and cancellation policy: Reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
• All booking is required full prepayment for 7 days prior to arrival
• 10% of the booking is Non-refundable. Remaining amount will be refunded in case of Thailand PASS is declined or RT-PCR result indicating COVID-19 detected prior departure (Email verification is required)
• Non-refundable Date change of the reservation will be allowed up to 72 hours prior to arrival
Kamers
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximaal 1 Adult
Bronze Queen Room 27m²
฿13,833 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,391 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,590 - 1st Day Test & Go
Kenmerken
- Internationale kanalen
- Internet - wifi
- Roken kamers beschikbaar
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Silver Room 29m²
฿14,683 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,771 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,790 - 1st Day Test & Go
Kenmerken
- Internationale kanalen
- Internet - wifi
- Roken kamers beschikbaar
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Gold King Room 32m²
฿15,533 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,151 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,990 - 1st Day Test & Go
Kenmerken
- Aansluitende Kamer
- Internationale kanalen
- Internet - wifi
- Roken kamers beschikbaar
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Gold Double Room 34m²
฿15,533 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,151 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,990 - 1st Day Test & Go
Kenmerken
- Aansluitende Kamer
- Internationale kanalen
- Internet - wifi
- Roken kamers beschikbaar
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Gold Suite 51m²
฿18,083 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,291 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,590 - 1st Day Test & Go
Kenmerken
- Koffiezetapparaat
- Aansluitende Kamer
- Familie suites
- Internationale kanalen
- Internet - wifi
- Woonkamer
- Roken kamers beschikbaar
Dream Hotel Bangkok blends the drama of the exotic East with the whimsy of the West. The hotel is located in the heart of Sukhumvit, five minutes from the Asoke BTS and MRT stations and 45 minutes from the international airport. All rooms at Dream Hotel Bangkok feature the finest linens, most comfortable beds, and modern amenities including high speed broadband Internet access (both LAN and wireless), cable LCD televisions, IDD telephones with voicemail and data port, fully stocked mini bar, and preloaded Apple iPod Nano available upon request. Flava Lite serves an eclectic blend of Thai and Western food while the Avatar Spa offers the ultimate in pampering. To make your reservation at the Dream Hotel Bangkok, Bangkok, please use our secure online booking form.
Voorzieningen / functies
- Flava Lite Roof Top Restautant & Bar
- Fitness 24hr
- Roof Top Swimming Pool
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Als u te gast was bij Dream Hotel Bangkok
, dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
Voedsel Menu Afbeeldingen
