PHUKET TEST & GO

Blu Monkey Boutique Phuket-ville - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
9.1
note avec
104 avis
Mis à jour le February 14, 2022
Blu Monkey Boutique Phuket Town - Image 0
Blu Monkey Boutique Phuket Town - Image 1
Blu Monkey Boutique Phuket Town - Image 2
Blu Monkey Boutique Phuket Town - Image 3
Blu Monkey Boutique Phuket Town - Image 4
Blu Monkey Boutique Phuket Town - Image 5
+30 Photos
100% DÉPÔT

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec Blu Monkey Boutique Phuket-ville de manière prioritaire, et Blu Monkey Boutique Phuket-ville percevra directement le paiement de votre part.

Blu Monkey Boutique Phuket Town is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

Blu Monkey Boutique Phuket Town is newly boutique hotel located at Phuket town near Phuket Bus Terminal 1 . We builded hotel with heart made design with love of pottery art and plants in Simply Phuket concept together with hotel standard bed and amenities but more friendly and local touch. Hotel guest 24 hours. check-in at our front desk centre at Blu Monkey Hub and Hotel Phuket and can access hotel facilities at Blu Monkey Hub &Hotel Phuket by walk only 60 meters.

Commodités / caractéristiques

  • free Wi-Fi, daily housekeeping, LCD/plasma screen, 24 Hrs free Snack & Drink, NETFLIX
AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Blu Monkey Boutique Phuket-ville , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Blu Monkey Boutique Phuket-ville
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

183/53, 54 Phangnga Road, Talad Yai, Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

Hôtels partenaires

Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
note avec
1522 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
note avec
2576 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Ashlee Hub à Patong
7.8
note avec
1287 Commentaires
De ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
note avec
131 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach
8.4
note avec
886 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
note avec
1 Commentaires
De ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
note avec
2617 Commentaires
De ฿-1

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

auberge de jeunesse
8.6
note avec
146 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Bhukitta Boutique Hotel
7.2
note avec
378 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Dormir à Phuket
7.9
note avec
475 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Blanket Hotel Phuket-ville
8.9
note avec
467 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Casa Blanca Boutique Hôtel Phuket
9
note avec
1059 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Novotel Phuket City Phokeethra
8.2
note avec
174 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Auberge de la Feuille Verte
8.4
note avec
21 Commentaires
De ฿-1
ibis Styles Phuket City
8.4
note avec
632 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU