Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Blu Monkey Boutique Phuket Town in a prioritized manner, and Blu Monkey Boutique Phuket Town will directly collect payment from you.

Blu Monkey Boutique Phuket Town is no longer operating as an SANDBOX .



We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.



View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

Blu Monkey Boutique Phuket Town is newly boutique hotel located at Phuket town near Phuket Bus Terminal 1 . We builded hotel with heart made design with love of pottery art and plants in Simply Phuket concept together with hotel standard bed and amenities but more friendly and local touch. Hotel guest 24 hours. check-in at our front desk centre at Blu Monkey Hub and Hotel Phuket and can access hotel facilities at Blu Monkey Hub &Hotel Phuket by walk only 60 meters.

Amenities / Features free Wi-Fi, daily housekeeping, LCD/plasma screen, 24 Hrs free Snack & Drink, NETFLIX

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels