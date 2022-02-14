PHUKET TEST & GO

Blu Monkey Boutique Пхукет Таун - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
9.1
оценка с
104
Обновление February 14, 2022
Blu Monkey Boutique Phuket Town - Image 0
Blu Monkey Boutique Phuket Town - Image 1
Blu Monkey Boutique Phuket Town - Image 2
Blu Monkey Boutique Phuket Town - Image 3
Blu Monkey Boutique Phuket Town - Image 4
Blu Monkey Boutique Phuket Town - Image 5
+30 фотографии
100% ДЕПОЗИТ

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Запросы на бронирование предоставляют вам прямой контакт с Blu Monkey Boutique Пхукет Таун в приоритетном порядке, и Blu Monkey Boutique Пхукет Таун будет получать оплату напрямую от вас.

Blu Monkey Boutique Phuket Town is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

Blu Monkey Boutique Phuket Town is newly boutique hotel located at Phuket town near Phuket Bus Terminal 1 . We builded hotel with heart made design with love of pottery art and plants in Simply Phuket concept together with hotel standard bed and amenities but more friendly and local touch. Hotel guest 24 hours. check-in at our front desk centre at Blu Monkey Hub and Hotel Phuket and can access hotel facilities at Blu Monkey Hub &Hotel Phuket by walk only 60 meters.

Удобства / Особенности

  • free Wi-Fi, daily housekeeping, LCD/plasma screen, 24 Hrs free Snack & Drink, NETFLIX
ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Blu Monkey Boutique Пхукет Таун , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Blu Monkey Boutique Пхукет Таун
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

183/53, 54 Phangnga Road, Talad Yai, Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

Отели-партнеры

Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort 4 звезд
8.5
рейтинг с
1522 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
рейтинг с
2576 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Ashlee Hub Патонг
7.8
рейтинг с
1287 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Даблтри Хилтон Пхукет Бантай Резорт
8.5
рейтинг с
131 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach
8.4
рейтинг с
886 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
рейтинг с
1 отзывы
Из ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
рейтинг с
2617 отзывы
Из ฿-1

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

bloo Hostel
8.6
рейтинг с
146 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Бутик-отель Bhukitta
7.2
рейтинг с
378 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Сон на Пхукете
7.9
рейтинг с
475 отзывы
Из ฿-1
The Blanket Hotel Пхукет Таун
8.9
рейтинг с
467 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Casa Blanca Boutique Hotel Пхукет
9
рейтинг с
1059 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Новотель Пхукет Сити Фокитра
8.2
рейтинг с
174 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Хостел Грин Лиф
8.4
рейтинг с
21 отзывы
Из ฿-1
ibis Styles Пхукет Сити
8.4
рейтинг с
632 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU