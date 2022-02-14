PHUKET TEST & GO

블루 몽키 부티크 푸켓 타운 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
9.1

104 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 14, 2022
Blu Monkey Boutique Phuket Town - Image 0
Blu Monkey Boutique Phuket Town - Image 1
Blu Monkey Boutique Phuket Town - Image 2
Blu Monkey Boutique Phuket Town - Image 3
Blu Monkey Boutique Phuket Town - Image 4
Blu Monkey Boutique Phuket Town - Image 5
+30 사진
100% 예금

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉블루 몽키 부티크 푸켓 타운 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 블루 몽키 부티크 푸켓 타운 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

Blu Monkey Boutique Phuket Town is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

Blu Monkey Boutique Phuket Town is newly boutique hotel located at Phuket town near Phuket Bus Terminal 1 . We builded hotel with heart made design with love of pottery art and plants in Simply Phuket concept together with hotel standard bed and amenities but more friendly and local touch. Hotel guest 24 hours. check-in at our front desk centre at Blu Monkey Hub and Hotel Phuket and can access hotel facilities at Blu Monkey Hub &Hotel Phuket by walk only 60 meters.

어메니티 / 특징

  • free Wi-Fi, daily housekeeping, LCD/plasma screen, 24 Hrs free Snack & Drink, NETFLIX
모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
블루 몽키 부티크 푸켓 타운 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 블루 몽키 부티크 푸켓 타운
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

183/53, 54 Phangnga Road, Talad Yai, Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

파트너 호텔

풀만 푸켓 판와 비치 리조트
8.5
평가
1522 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
호텔 클로버 파통 푸켓
8.8
평가
2576 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Ashlee Hub 호텔 빠통
7.8
평가
1287 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
노보텔 푸켓 카말라 비치 호텔
8.4
평가
886 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
평가
1 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
SAii 라구나 푸켓
8.8
평가
2617 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

블루 호스텔
8.6
평가
146 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
부키타 부티크 호텔
7.2
평가
378 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
푸켓에서 취침
7.9
평가
475 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
더 블랭킷 호텔 푸켓 타운
8.9
평가
467 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
카사 블랑카 부티크 호텔 푸켓
9
평가
1059 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
노보텔 푸켓 시티 포키트라
8.2
평가
174 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
그린 리프 호스텔
8.4
평가
21 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
이비스 스타일 푸켓 시티
8.4
평가
632 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU