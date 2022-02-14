PHUKET TEST & GO

ブルーモンキーブティックプーケットタウン - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

9.1

104レビューによる評価
更新日 February 14, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

予約リクエストにより、優先的にブルーモンキーブティックプーケットタウン 直接連絡し、 ブルーモンキーブティックプーケットタウンが直接支払いを回収します。

Blu Monkey Boutique Phuket Town is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

Blu Monkey Boutique Phuket Town is newly boutique hotel located at Phuket town near Phuket Bus Terminal 1 . We builded hotel with heart made design with love of pottery art and plants in Simply Phuket concept together with hotel standard bed and amenities but more friendly and local touch. Hotel guest 24 hours. check-in at our front desk centre at Blu Monkey Hub and Hotel Phuket and can access hotel facilities at Blu Monkey Hub &Hotel Phuket by walk only 60 meters.

アメニティ/機能

  • free Wi-Fi, daily housekeeping, LCD/plasma screen, 24 Hrs free Snack & Drink, NETFLIX
183/53, 54 Phangnga Road, Talad Yai, Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

