PHUKET TEST & GO

บลูมังกี้ บูติก เมืองภูเก็ต - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
9.1
คะแนนจาก
104
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 14, 2022
Blu Monkey Boutique Phuket Town - Image 0
Blu Monkey Boutique Phuket Town - Image 1
Blu Monkey Boutique Phuket Town - Image 2
Blu Monkey Boutique Phuket Town - Image 3
Blu Monkey Boutique Phuket Town - Image 4
Blu Monkey Boutique Phuket Town - Image 5
+30 รูปถ่าย
100% เงินฝาก

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ บลูมังกี้ บูติก เมืองภูเก็ต อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ บลูมังกี้ บูติก เมืองภูเก็ต จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

Blu Monkey Boutique Phuket Town is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

Blu Monkey Boutique Phuket Town is newly boutique hotel located at Phuket town near Phuket Bus Terminal 1 . We builded hotel with heart made design with love of pottery art and plants in Simply Phuket concept together with hotel standard bed and amenities but more friendly and local touch. Hotel guest 24 hours. check-in at our front desk centre at Blu Monkey Hub and Hotel Phuket and can access hotel facilities at Blu Monkey Hub &Hotel Phuket by walk only 60 meters.

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ

  • free Wi-Fi, daily housekeeping, LCD/plasma screen, 24 Hrs free Snack & Drink, NETFLIX
แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ บลูมังกี้ บูติก เมืองภูเก็ต ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ บลูมังกี้ บูติก เมืองภูเก็ต
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

183/53, 54 Phangnga Road, Talad Yai, Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

โรงแรมพันธมิตร

พูลแมน ภูเก็ต พันวา บีช รีสอร์ท
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1522 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โฮเทล โคลเวอร์ ป่าตอง ภูเก็ต
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2576 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมแอชลี ฮับ ป่าตอง
7.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1287 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ดับเบิ้ลทรี บาย ฮิลตัน ภูเก็ต บ้านไทย รีสอร์ท
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
131 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมโนโวเทล ภูเก็ต กมลา บีช
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
886 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
สาย ลากูน่า ภูเก็ต
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2617 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

บลู โฮสเทล
8.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
146 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
บูกิตตา บูติค โฮเทล
7.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
378 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
นอนภูเก็ต
7.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
475 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เดอะ แบลงเก็ต โฮเทล เมืองภูเก็ต
8.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
467 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
คาซา บลังก้า บูติก โฮเทล ภูเก็ต
9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1059 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โนโวเทล ภูเก็ต ซิตี้ โภคีธรา
8.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
174 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
กรีนลีฟ โฮสเทล
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
21 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ไอบิส สไตล์ ภูเก็ต ซิตี้
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
632 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU