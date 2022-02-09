BANGKOK TEST & GO

Luxor Bangkok Hotel - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
6.6
Bewertung mit
551 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 9, 2022
Luxor Bangkok Hotel - Image 0
Luxor Bangkok Hotel - Image 1
Luxor Bangkok Hotel - Image 2
Luxor Bangkok Hotel - Image 3
Luxor Bangkok Hotel - Image 4
Luxor Bangkok Hotel - Image 5
+14 Fotos
SCHNELLE ANTWORT
REFUND POLICY
30% ANZAHLUNG
200 BEWERTUNGEN
Insgesamt AQ Hotelzimmer 120 Schlafzimmer
Partnerkrankenhaus World Medical Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in sehr hohe Nachfrage right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot Das Hotel erhält 922 letzte Buchungsanfragen. Beeile dich!

Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Luxor Bangkok Hotel , und Luxor Bangkok Hotel wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.

Hotel Refund Policy

We will take 10% for the administration cost and return 90% of the total amount.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximal von 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Überlegen 32
฿20,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿15,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿9,600 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN)
BOOKMARK

Eigenschaften

  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Balkon
  • HDMI Kabel
  • Halal-Lebensmitteloptionen
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Netflix
  • Nicht verheiratete Paare
  • Kleine Kaution
  • Kleine Gebühren für Kinder
  • Raucherzimmer vorhanden
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
  • Yoga Matte
Maximal von 4 Adults, 3 Children, 3 Infants
Familienverbindung 64
฿20,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿15,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿10,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN)
BOOKMARK

Eigenschaften

  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Balkon
  • Verbindungsraum
  • HDMI Kabel
  • Halal-Lebensmitteloptionen
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Netflix
  • Nicht verheiratete Paare
  • Kleine Kaution
  • Kleine Gebühren für Kinder
  • Raucherzimmer vorhanden
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
  • Yoga Matte
Maximal von 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Duplex 40
฿22,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿18,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,600 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN)
BOOKMARK

Eigenschaften

  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Balkon
  • Kaffeemaschine
  • HDMI Kabel
  • Halal-Lebensmitteloptionen
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Mikrowelle
  • Netflix
  • Nicht verheiratete Paare
  • Kleine Kaution
  • Kleine Gebühren für Kinder
  • Raucherzimmer vorhanden
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
  • Yoga Matte
Maximal von 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Junior-Suite 65
฿28,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿21,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿6,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN)
BOOKMARK

Eigenschaften

  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Balkon
  • Badewanne
  • Familiensuiten
  • HDMI Kabel
  • Halal-Lebensmitteloptionen
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Mikrowelle
  • Netflix
  • Nicht verheiratete Paare
  • Kleine Kaution
  • Kleine Gebühren für Kinder
  • Raucherzimmer vorhanden
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
  • Yoga Matte

Das Luxor Hotel im ägyptischen Stil liegt 30 Minuten vom Flughafen Suvarnabhumi entfernt. Wir haben 79 Zimmer und die meisten unserer Zimmer haben einen Balkon, den alle Gäste während ihres Aufenthalts genießen können. Alle Mahlzeiten sind im Paket enthalten und Sie haben drei Möglichkeiten zur Auswahl für jede Mahlzeit. Wir bieten sowohl thailändische als auch westliche Gerichte an. Wenn Sie jedoch für die Dauer Ihres Aufenthalts bestimmte Arten von Mahlzeiten wünschen, d. H. Halal, indisches Essen, japanisches Essen, kontaktieren Sie uns bitte, um Unterstützung zu erhalten. Möglicherweise fallen hierfür zusätzliche Gebühren an. Es gibt viele Unterhaltungsmöglichkeiten im Zimmer, die Sie genießen können, zum Beispiel haben wir eine Yogamatte, Hanteln zum Mieten, ein HDMI-Kabel und ein Netflix-Konto. Wir haben mehr Optionen, die nur für unser Hotel inklusive sind. Bitte fragen Sie unsere Mitarbeiter nach weiteren Unterhaltungsmöglichkeiten. Wir wissen und verstehen, wie schwierig diese Zeit für alle ist, und wir werden unser Bestes geben, um Sie so angenehm und unterhaltsam wie möglich zu halten.

"BLEIBEN, UM ZU GENIESSEN"

Ausstattung / Ausstattung

  • Wasser
  • Tee Kaffee
  • Snack
  • HDMI Kabel
  • Yoga Matte
  • Netflix (Bitte fragen Sie die Mitarbeiter beim Check-in)
ALLE AQ-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 180+ AQ Hotels
Ergebnis
4.2/5
Sehr gut
Beyogen auf 200 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
96
Sehr gut
72
Durchschnittlich
21
Arm
8
Schrecklich
3
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Luxor Bangkok Hotel , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Luxor Bangkok Hotel
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

🇳🇱Miranda

Bewertet am 09/02/2022
Angekommen um 22/01/2022
4.5 Superior
Positiv     
  • Quick service' great rooms' big and with a balcony
Negative
  • Food can better but for one night its fine

2 floor room a balcony and 2 tv 's with a few english channels. Microwave and a watercooker. What do you need more ;'-)

🇹🇭Anukul Y

Bewertet am 08/02/2022
Angekommen um 01/02/2022
4.3 Duplex

7-day quarantine experience. Very professional with pick-up and all the PCR tests. Duplex room is spacious. Staff is responsive. Food is the highlight!

🇬🇧Richard Powell

Bewertet am 04/02/2022
Angekommen um 24/01/2022
3.8 Duplex
Positiv     
  • Enjoyed the food and quiet
Negative
  • If you need to contact reception use the phone as message via WhatsApp are not answered

With no room service a broom would have been useful for a bit of cleaning otherwise generally happy with my stay!

🇷🇺Любовь

Bewertet am 02/02/2022
Angekommen um 26/01/2022
4.7 Superior
Positiv     
  • балкон
  • Wi-fi
  • еда ( я просто выбрала,все 3 варианта)
  • возможность заказать что-то дополнительно из продуктов и напитков
  • Но главное! это менеджер Hwanjeab - она супер! Помогла решить все вопросы, очень быстро, все время на связи по Ватсапп.
Negative
  • Пол ужасен.. пришлось застелить все ковриками для йоги..

Не уверена,что ещё раз приедем в Тайланд через карантин с ребенком.. Хорошо,что отпускают гулять в сад, после получения 1 отрицательного теста ПЦР.

🇾🇪fares muthanna

Bewertet am 01/02/2022
Angekommen um 24/01/2022
4.2 Superior

Nice and comfortable . Only WiFi sometimes a bit slow particularly when using laptop . Other things are completely fine

🇵🇰Aqsa Ahmad

Bewertet am 01/02/2022
Angekommen um 21/01/2022
2.8 Superior
Positiv     
  • WiFi was very good
Negative
  • Service is very slow and not according to the customer demand.

Overall it was a comfortable stay but I wasn't satisfied with their service. Meal wasn't provided on demand.

🇩🇪Joel-Nicolai Stefan Stoehr

Bewertet am 01/02/2022
Angekommen um 16/01/2022
0.6 Superior
Positiv     
  • No positive things.
Negative
  • All. It is unacceptable that I did not get my deposit back even though I sent them a positive PCR (COVID) test.

It is unacceptable that I did not get my deposit back even though I sent them a positive PCR (COVID) test.

🇪🇹Hirpo Hisense

Bewertet am 31/01/2022
Angekommen um 22/01/2022
4.8 Superior
Positiv     
  • 100% happy to be at Luxor Bangkok Hotel and all staff help you as friendly, they know very we'll English, Their food was very nice, internet access good....and I got what I want with cheap in cost also compared to others.I will recommend some one who plan to move to Thailand to reserved here.
Negative
  • No negative...

Really nice hotel in Bangkok and recommend any one to reserved here at Luxor with cheap and nice manner with every thing is fulfilled and it going to become top reservation Hotel in Bangkok .Thank you and you are welcome.

🇵🇱DANIEL

Bewertet am 29/01/2022
Angekommen um 18/01/2022
5.0 Superior
Positiv     
  • Fantastic food, very helpful customer service. Quiet place for quarantine

Highly recommended. 👍👍👍🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

🇺🇸Frankie R

Bewertet am 29/01/2022
Angekommen um 13/01/2022
3.3 Superior
Positiv     
  • Good food
  • Fast communication through line
  • Good wifi
  • Cheap
Negative
  • Old amenities
  • Kettle didn't work

It's fine for short term but the amenities were not good and I would not stay more than one night here.

🇨🇦Mathew Winton

Bewertet am 28/01/2022
Angekommen um 19/01/2022
3.4 Superior
Positiv     
  • Wifi
Negative
  • Poor communication
  • Bad food
  • Outdated
  • Dirty

Upon arriving at midnight at the airport i met with the people responsible for providing transportation but apparently the hotel forgot to add me to the list so i had to wait 45 minutes before i could get transported to the hotel.

Communication wasn’t very good as the person at the hotel didnt speak english and not much information was provided about the process and procedure.

Hotel was really outdated and messy and in desperate need of some restoration. They provided very bland food but never knocked on the door to tell you that it was outside so it was a guessing game as to when it would show up.

The testing the following day was pretty late in the day (around 11 am i believe), meaning i just had to spend even more unnecessary time in the hotel. A late night or early morning test would of been ideal. I believe i was released around 8 or 8:30 PM.

The only positives about the experience is they were helpful about providing a last minute booking before the cut-off for the Test&Go. The wifi was good and the girl who checked me out upon leaving was very friendly.

🇲🇾Jason Teo

Bewertet am 28/01/2022
Angekommen um 21/10/2022
4.7 Superior
Positiv     
  • Pretty nice overall, I have no regret booking this place!
Negative
  • Sometimes, the reply email can be a little slow.

Overall, very satisfactory. It is a budget AQH, but a really good bang for your buck. Service is realiable.

🇨🇦Jo-Annie Elward

Bewertet am 28/01/2022
Angekommen um 19/01/2022
4.6 Duplex
Positiv     
  • Food was good (sometimes the translation was not acurate) and there was a lot of food ( delivery around 9h, 12h, 6h)
  • We had everything in the room: soap for laundry, shampoo, dental past and tooth brush, snack, etc
  • Space was good for a couple, old yes, but everything was fine
  • Nurse was really gentle
  • Really well organise: the airport pickup, the arrival, the pcr test, the check out
  • Really quiet area
Negative
  • Sometime we didn't have hot water
  • All the electric plug are far away... Bring an extention or buy one

We were happy with our quarantine... It's never fun but the space was big enough, the well organise hotel, food was good, it was a good choice! You can ask for microwave, balcony, other rental. The food arrive always warm or cold as it all prep in once! Ask for the microwave, it's worth it!!!

🇬🇧Nicholas Burnham

Bewertet am 28/01/2022
Angekommen um 11/01/2022
2.3 Superior
Positiv     
  • Good amouth of space
  • Functional Wifi
  • Fair number of supplies
  • Deliveries possible
Negative
  • Food was entirely inedible
  • Our food orders were incorrect every single day, often hilariously/dangerously (allergies)
  • Staff would frequently ignore and misunderstand requests, even relating to serious matters
  • Bathrooms were... bad

For a difference of a few thousand Baht, there is no reason why you should not take literally anywhere else.

🇳🇱Peter-Paul Mackus

Bewertet am 26/01/2022
Angekommen um 10/01/2022
3.9 Superior

Good service from the staff, quiet place. Is not an bad place to stay for 7 days of quarantaine. good value for the price.

🇪🇸Tatiana Baptista

Bewertet am 26/01/2022
Angekommen um 19/01/2022
2.7 Superior
Positiv     
  • Spacious
  • Balcony
Negative
  • Food
  • Cleaning
  • Service

stayed in this hotel for my quarantine (a week) … room wasn’t completely clean , communicate with staff was complicated sometimes as their English was pretty basic( not the main problem) After receiving food cold for few days in a row and not punctually ( sometimes lunch was 12 , other 2 etc) I asked the staff if was possible to warm up the food as it arrived already cold and their answer was ‘ u can rent a microwave’ !! Some days food was nice , let’s say 3/5 but cold :/ Beds weren’t really comfortable but the room was so spacious , with balcony (extra price). They offered Netflix for free and when I asked for it they gave me an account that didn’t work , I informed them about this issue and didn’t get an answer back. Shower had some mold between the tiles and toilet was dripping in the bottom.

🇨🇦Celyne MENARD-Gardere

Bewertet am 25/01/2022
Angekommen um 05/01/2022
3.2 Junior Suite
Positiv     
  • Very quiet
Negative
  • The kitchen’s cooktop, fan, and sink have been taken out and replaced by a counter
  • Nothing is provided for cleaning up such as microfibre cloth, paper towels, broom, cleaning product
  • One towel only FOR AN ENTIRE WEEK
  • I was asked for my temperature but no thermometer was provided…

I booked this place BECAUSE it advertised a kitchen and the photos showed a real, practical kitchen where one can prepare their meals. On arrival, I noticed the discrepancy between the photo and what my suite actually had: a microwave, a miniature fridge and an electric kettle. Messages about this were left unanswered… There were hand prints on the living room table, dirt marks on walls and doors. My feet were dirty after walking in apartment for less than an hour. A message asking for a second towel (I have long hair) went unanswered. Meals are delivered at odd hours such as breakfast coming as late as 10am… Whenever I sent a message asking for something such as a HDMI cable or WATER, I had to send and resend the message several times before it would be delivered. I did not have unreasonable expectations: I’ve done quarantine before and the other place had a working kitchen as advertised. I should have returned to that place but decided to pick something closer to where I live. Unless you’re doing Test-and-Go, I strongly suggest that you go elsewhere

🇫🇷Rul Stéphan

Bewertet am 25/01/2022
Angekommen um 14/01/2022
4.5 Family Connecting
Positiv     
  • Personnel très accueillant et sympathique. Chambre spacieuse
Negative
  • Nourriture trop épicées certains jours.

Un hotel bon rapport qualité prix pour notre quarantaine. Demanderait simplement un petit rafraîchissement

🇵🇱marek Walczak

Bewertet am 23/01/2022
Angekommen um 22/01/2022
5.0 Superior
Positiv     
  • Ice cold airco is perfect for this hot climate
Negative
  • None

Clean rooms and friendly staff. I enjoyed staying here. Would recommend and in the future I want to come back again

🇷🇺Sheptunova Kseniya

Bewertet am 23/01/2022
Angekommen um 14/01/2022
4.4 Superior
Positiv     
  • Fast wi-fi
  • Comfortable beds
  • Any questions on WhatsApp
  • All needed things in the room
Negative
  • Choosing all food for the week before
  • No kids menu

It's cheaper than a lot of others quarantine hotels, and better quality, as i can judge. I like staying here

Hotel Offer Brochure

Lebensmittelmenü Bilder

Adresse / Karte

ถนน เลี่ยงเมืองปากเกร็ด Tambon Bang Phut, Pak Kret District, Nonthaburi 11120

Partnerhotels

Enrich Grand Hotel
8
Bewertung mit
2 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok
8.4
Bewertung mit
4998 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Lohas Residenzen Sukhumvit
7.9
Bewertung mit
2655 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Die silberne Palme
7.9
Bewertung mit
461 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Elegant Bangkok
8.2
Bewertung mit
100 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Siam Mandarina Hotel Suvarnabhumi Flughafen
8
Bewertung mit
88 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Das Legacy Hotel
7
Bewertung mit
248 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Grand Richmond Hotel
7.5
Bewertung mit
1115 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Zimt Residenz
7.8
Bewertung mit
54 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Das Basar Hotel Bangkok
8.2
Bewertung mit
308 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Gold Orchid Bangkok Hotel
7.5
Bewertung mit
70 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
M2 De Bangkok Hotel
7.6
Bewertung mit
1993 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Somerset Rama 9 Bangkok
8.2
Bewertung mit
25 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Princeton Bangkok Hotel
6.3
Bewertung mit
15 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU