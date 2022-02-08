BANGKOK TEST & GO

Das Legacy Hotel - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7
Bewertung mit
248 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
The Legacy Hotel - Image 0
The Legacy Hotel - Image 1
The Legacy Hotel - Image 2
The Legacy Hotel - Image 3
The Legacy Hotel - Image 4
The Legacy Hotel - Image 5
SCHNELLE ANTWORT
REFUND POLICY
100% ANZAHLUNG
65 BEWERTUNGEN
Insgesamt AQ Hotelzimmer 150 Schlafzimmer
Partnerkrankenhaus Piyavate Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in sehr hohe Nachfrage right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot Das Hotel erhält 491 letzte Buchungsanfragen. Beeile dich!

Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Das Legacy Hotel , und Das Legacy Hotel wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximal von 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Standard 24
฿21,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿16,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿10,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN)
BOOKMARK

Eigenschaften

  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Balkon
  • Balkon (voller Zugang)
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Mikrowelle
  • Nicht verheiratete Paare
  • Außenanlagen
  • Raucherzimmer vorhanden
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
  • Yoga Matte
Maximal von 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Überlegen 26
฿23,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿18,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿10,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN)
BOOKMARK

Eigenschaften

  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Balkon
  • Balkon (voller Zugang)
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Mikrowelle
  • Nicht verheiratete Paare
  • Außenanlagen
  • Raucherzimmer vorhanden
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
  • Yoga Matte
Maximal von 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Deluxe 26
฿26,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿20,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿10,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN)
BOOKMARK

Eigenschaften

  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Balkon
  • Balkon (voller Zugang)
  • Badewanne
  • HDMI Kabel
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Mikrowelle
  • Nicht verheiratete Paare
  • Außenanlagen
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
  • Yoga Matte
Maximal von 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Junior-Suite 50
฿35,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿25,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿14,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN)
BOOKMARK

Eigenschaften

  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Balkon
  • Balkon (voller Zugang)
  • Familiensuiten
  • HDMI Kabel
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Wohnzimmer
  • Mikrowelle
  • Nicht verheiratete Paare
  • Außenanlagen
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
  • Yoga Matte

Das Legacy Hotel in Pakkred, Nonthaburi, ist eine beliebte Wahl für Reisende. Von hier aus haben die Gäste einfachen Zugang zu allem, was die lebhafte Stadt zu bieten hat. Nicht weniger außergewöhnlich ist der einfache Zugang des Hotels zu den unzähligen Attraktionen und Sehenswürdigkeiten der Stadt, wie dem Fantasia Lagoon Water Park, dem Pantip Plaza, der Mall Ngam Wong Wan Branch und dem Bang Kwang Central Prison.

Im The Legacy Hotel sorgen der exzellente Service und die erstklassigen Einrichtungen für einen unvergesslichen Aufenthalt. Während Ihrer Unterkunft in diesem wunderbaren Hotel genießen Sie kostenfreies WLAN in allen Zimmern, einen 24-Stunden-Sicherheitsdienst, einen Supermarkt, einen Reinigungsservice und einen Waschsalon.

Betreten Sie eines der 150 einladenden Zimmer und entfliehen Sie dem Alltagsstress mit einer Vielzahl von Annehmlichkeiten wie LCD / Plasma-Fernseher, kostenlosem Instantkaffee, kostenlosem Tee, Hausschuhen und Sofa, die in einigen Zimmern zu finden sind. Egal, ob Sie ein Fitness-Enthusiast sind oder nur nach einer Möglichkeit suchen, sich nach einem anstrengenden Tag zu entspannen, Sie werden von erstklassigen Freizeiteinrichtungen wie dem Golfplatz (innerhalb von 3 km) unterhalten. Das Legacy Hotel ist ein idealer Ort für Reisende, die Charme, Komfort und Bequemlichkeit in Nonthaburi suchen.

Ausstattung / Ausstattung

  • Balkon
  • Gratis Wifi
  • Mikrowelle
  • Barrierefrei
  • Ergänzender Kaffee / Tee
ALLE AQ-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 180+ AQ Hotels
Ergebnis
3.8/5
Sehr gut
Beyogen auf 65 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
12
Sehr gut
30
Durchschnittlich
22
Arm
1
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Das Legacy Hotel , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Das Legacy Hotel
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

🇬🇧June Baumber

Bewertet am 08/02/2022
Angekommen um 19/01/2022
2.9 Superior
Positiv     
  • Check in friendliness of staff
Negative
  • Telephone in room did not work
  • We regularly got served the wrong foo
  • Response times to our messages could be quite a wait

It was disappointing on arrival to be firstly given a smoking room with twin beds when we had checked before booking we could have a non smoking room with king-size bed. The fact that the telephone did not work made communicating extremely difficult and frustration. WiFi was poor but the reception sent someone up to try to sort but it constantly dropped out. Very hard also to be regularly given wrong food so at some meal times we did not get to eat.

🇬🇧Paul Bailey

Bewertet am 04/02/2022
Angekommen um 19/01/2022
5.0 Superior
Positiv     
  • The pick up from Suvarnabhumi Airport was on time, took straight to the drive through test centre at the Piyavate hospital and then drove me to the hotel.
  • Check in was quick and carried out under strict covid rules.
  • The room was clean and ready for occupation.
  • A snack with drink and food for dinner was then delivered to the room.
  • Slept well in a comfortable bed.
  • Next morning advised of my test result.
  • Check out was quick and easy.
  • Receptionist khun Yulthapol was very friendly and efficient.
Negative
  • I have no negative comments to make.

I had a very positive experience from start to finish. Incidentally the hotel refunded an overpayment I had made to them back into my Thai bank account within days for which I very much appreciated. I am returning back to Thailand at the beginning of May and depending on what entry requirements are necessary at that time I will for sure be staying at the Legacy again. Very highly recommended.

🇮🇪Stephen agnew

Bewertet am 01/02/2022
Angekommen um 22/12/2021
2.3 Superior
Positiv     
  • Arrival reception was quick
  • They allowed me go to corner 7/11
  • 20/30mtres away
  • Balcony was good but on to main motorway.results where reasonably quick
Negative
  • Food was not great
  • WiFi could not get to work constant

This place is OK for 1 nte quartile But for the money no . My test was done in transit to hotel in someday Street medical centre I was not happy about that as they picked up a second passenger ( thai unvaccinated she informed me)not what was stated in booking

🇺🇸Aung san oo

Bewertet am 18/01/2022
Angekommen um 02/01/2022
4.1 Standard

Great service and cooling air working nice Transportion nice and fast reliable room two twin bed room

🇲🇲Khune Satt Nyein Chan

Bewertet am 14/01/2022
Angekommen um 29/12/2021
3.4 Standard
Positiv     
  • Helpful staffs and Quick PCR result Test
Negative
  • Food is terrible, I am a vegan, I got a lunch box from 7/11, Breakfast is un-edible. Un-modernized room furniture.

I enter Thailand with Test and Go. So one night is okay in this hotel. But for 7/14 days, it'll be a nightmare.

🇬🇧Paul Glover

Bewertet am 10/01/2022
Angekommen um 25/12/2021
4.2 Standard
Positiv     
  • Pick up and test went very well
Negative
  • Food could have been better

All good well organised and a friendly reception Food could have been better even if it was a take away sent out for rather then a microwave rice etc

🇹🇭Phitchayada Agsorndee

Bewertet am 08/01/2022
Angekommen um 29/12/2021
4.6 Standard
Positiv     
  • พนักงานบริการดีขาดเหลืออะไรสามารถโทรแจ้งพนักงานได้ตลอด ห้องพักใหญ่และสะอาด อาหารอร่อยมีทั้งของว่างและมื้อหลัก มีอาหารหลายหลากเมนูให้เลือกล่วงหน้า
Negative
  • ผ้าห่มเป็นผ้าสีขาวบาง 2 ผืน(ไม่ได้เย็บติดกัน) ประกบกันและมีผ้าห่มที่เป็นสีน้ำตาลอยู่ตรงกลาง ทำให้ห่มลำบาก ถ้าดึงผ้าสีขาวออกแล้วห่มแต่สีน้ำตาล ผ้าจะคันนิดหน่อยห่มไม่สบายตัว
  • วันที่ 2 ไม่ได้รับอาหารเช้า จึงโทรแจ้ง พนักงานรีบนำมาให้แต่ไม่ได้ตามเมนูที่เลือก (วันอื่นๆโอเค อาหารอร่อย)

โดนเราพอใจในการเข้าพัก พยาบาล พนักงาน แม่บ้าน ให้ความช่วยเหลือดี ต้องการอะไรสามารถแจ้งพรักงานได้ตลอดเวลา

🇩🇪Bryan Marten

Bewertet am 05/01/2022
Angekommen um 19/12/2021
3.8 Standard

Hat alles geklappt. Abholung vom Flughafen zum Testcenter. Eine Nacht im Hotel. Dann das Testergebnis bekommen am anderen Tag. Frühstück völlig ausreichend. Alle Angestellten waren sehr nett und hilfsbereit

🇳🇱Cornelis Brinkman

Bewertet am 28/12/2021
Angekommen um 12/12/2021
3.7 Standard
Positiv     
  • The people of the hotel where very helpfull
Negative
  • It was a bit away from the centre

We came there at 4 pm and at 10 pm we already had the results from the pcr test so that was quick ..

🇬🇧Ian Fryer

Bewertet am 26/12/2021
Angekommen um 10/12/2021
3.4 Standard
Positiv     
  • Good value
  • Reasonably close to DMK
Negative
  • Lack of information in room. Not clear what to expect during stay

Perfectly happy with a one night stay at this hotel. Hotel is a fairly short taxi journey from DMK. Large room with very little in it, for one night you do not need much.

🇬🇧Ronald James Duncan

Bewertet am 22/12/2021
Angekommen um 02/12/2021
2.6 Standard
Negative
  • Poor location

Too far from airport and like living in a ghetto food was very basic overall poor value for cos involvedt

🇬🇧William Watt

Bewertet am 18/12/2021
Angekommen um 01/12/2021
2.7 Standard
Positiv     
  • My stay was just for one night. The PCR test result was prompt.
Negative
  • Very basic room, small balcony covered with netting, overlooking a busy motorway, food included in price was very poor.

As previously mentioned above, it was basic, but adequate for a night, following a negative PCR result, I ventured out into the surrounding area, which had nothing to offer.

🇹🇭Jirayu

Bewertet am 14/12/2021
Angekommen um 27/11/2021
3.8 Standard

Good staff and attentive helpful. Could improve with food- not enough. Does a job for a night. Good location

🇦🇺Kenneth plowright

Bewertet am 10/12/2021
Angekommen um 24/10/2021
2.8 Standard
Positiv     
  • Good pick up service at airport
Negative
  • Food not good

As far as it goes was ok only no ash trays booked and paid for smoking room 400thb extra .no hot water in shower no cup or mug for coffee no coffee or tea or milk very standard

🇹🇭Suthasinee Supatwanich

Bewertet am 09/12/2021
Angekommen um 17/11/2021
2.8 Standard
Positiv     
  • The room has balcony and AC
Negative
  • On the website said 3 meals included but I only got some bread, a small bottle of OJ and a bottle of water when I arrived at the hotel around 1:30-2am (I arrived at the airport at 11:30pm Nov 17) and breakfast. The result came at 2pm (Nov18) so no lunch or snack or water.

The stuffs were nice but their system need to be organized. The wait time for the ride to the hotel was long time and the result came super late even we got tested before we arrived at the hotel.

🇬🇧Ian Mackintosh

Bewertet am 06/12/2021
Angekommen um 19/11/2021
4.7 Standard
Positiv     
  • Very helpful staff.
  • Nice clean room
  • Not to far from Mo Chit Bus station. If your heading North out of Bangkok.
Negative
  • No Mini bar/ refrigerator

From leaving airport to arrival at Hotel was very good. Went for PCR test on the way. Staff where very helpful. I had my result by 7am the following day..Every thing went well.

🇫🇮Juha olavi Raesaenen

Bewertet am 05/12/2021
Angekommen um 19/11/2021
3.3 Standard
Positiv     
  • Good roomservice
Negative
  • TV did not work
  • No hot water in the beginning in shower
  • Breakfast

Legacy hotel is ok for one night stand, but there is no luxury to be waited, and the breakfast was very poor.

🇸🇪Johnny Sjöö

Bewertet am 03/12/2021
Angekommen um 16/11/2021
3.3 Standard

Good standard. Clean. They picked me up as promised. Could maybe be a little bit more clear with the PCR results.

🇺🇸Arlo

Bewertet am 02/12/2021
Angekommen um 14/11/2021
3.4 Standard
Positiv     
  • Fast, accessible, front desk was very helpful.
Negative
  • the floor was kind of dirty, thats all.

maybe sanitize the floor a bit better. I would see it still had some hair and it was not mopped properly.

🇩🇪Veit Klaus

Bewertet am 29/11/2021
Angekommen um 13/11/2021
4.3 Standard
Positiv     
  • Tolles Zimmer

Sehr freundliches und hilfsbereites Personal. Im Zimmer war alles vorhanden das einem die Quarantaene erleichtert.

Hotel Offer Brochure

Lebensmittelmenü Bilder

Adresse / Karte

9/37 หมู่ที่ 9, ถนน งามวงศ์วาน 23, ตำบล บางกระสอ, Mueang Nonthaburi District, Nonthaburi 11000

Partnerhotels

Enrich Grand Hotel
8
Bewertung mit
2 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok
8.4
Bewertung mit
4998 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Lohas Residenzen Sukhumvit
7.9
Bewertung mit
2655 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Die silberne Palme
7.9
Bewertung mit
461 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Elegant Bangkok
8.2
Bewertung mit
100 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Siam Mandarina Hotel Suvarnabhumi Flughafen
8
Bewertung mit
88 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Grand Richmond Hotel
7.5
Bewertung mit
1115 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Zimt Residenz
7.8
Bewertung mit
54 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Luxor Bangkok Hotel
6.6
Bewertung mit
551 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Das Basar Hotel Bangkok
8.2
Bewertung mit
308 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Gold Orchid Bangkok Hotel
7.5
Bewertung mit
70 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
M2 De Bangkok Hotel
7.6
Bewertung mit
1993 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Somerset Rama 9 Bangkok
8.2
Bewertung mit
25 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Princeton Bangkok Hotel
6.3
Bewertung mit
15 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU