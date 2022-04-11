Total AQ Hotel Rooms 143 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Bangkok Hospital Siriroj

Located on Kata Beach, Novotel Phuket Kata Avista Resort and Spa is set among green hills and offers sweeping sea views. The luxurious accommodation features spacious rooms with a balcony or terrace. The stylish rooms at Novotel Phuket Kata Avista overlook the sea, pool or garden. A DVD player with flat-screen television provides an easy way to unwind. Guests can enjoy a massage and body treatment at Sukko Spa or have a relaxing swim in the infinity pool. Kids can play at the Kids Club while adults take it easy at the putting green or go on a hiking adventure. Fresh seafood, Thai, Asian and international dishes are served at the Avista's cafe. An extensive beverage list is available at the Wine Lounge. Room service and a breakfast buffet are offered. Novotel Phuket Kata Avista Resort and Spa is just a 5-minute walk from Kata Beach. Shopping and entertainment areas are a 10-minute walk away.

Amenities / Features Full board meals: breakfast, lunch and dinner

Complimentary high-speed internet

Complimentary cleaning service on day 6 and 11

43" inches smart TV, local and international channel

Complimentary in-room drinking water, tea and coffee

Complimentary mask and hands sanitizer

Designated area for periodic screening tests

COVID-19 screening test conducted on property twice during the stay

Twice daily temperature check

20% discount on Food and beverages

20% discount on laundry service

Nursing service available 24 hours in the hotel

Official COVID-19 certificate on departure

One way airport transfer

