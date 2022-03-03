Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Ibis Phuket Kata is no longer operating as an ASLQ.
One of our bestsellers in Kata Beach! Located 10 minutes away from the clear waters of Kata beach, Hotel Ibis Phuket Kata offers top value accommodation with shopping, dining and nightlife nearby.
Rooms at the Hotel Ibis are decorated in a trendy, modern style. Featuring high speed internet connections and Wi-Fi, the spacious and cosy rooms come with attached bathrooms and 24-hour room service.
Guests can take a dip in the pool available and they will never go hungry with the 24-hour bar offering snacks and drinks. A self service business centre is available for use and pets are allowed at the Hotel Ibis.
Have fun creating and savouring your own original tapas from 20 local dishes at The Taste restaurant. The hotel’s lobby bar serves drinks for you to unwind at the end of a day.