Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel. You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment. We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Ibis Phuket Kata is no longer operating as an ASLQ .



We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.



View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

One of our bestsellers in Kata Beach! Located 10 minutes away from the clear waters of Kata beach, Hotel Ibis Phuket Kata offers top value accommodation with shopping, dining and nightlife nearby. Rooms at the Hotel Ibis are decorated in a trendy, modern style. Featuring high speed internet connections and Wi-Fi, the spacious and cosy rooms come with attached bathrooms and 24-hour room service. Guests can take a dip in the pool available and they will never go hungry with the 24-hour bar offering snacks and drinks. A self service business centre is available for use and pets are allowed at the Hotel Ibis. Have fun creating and savouring your own original tapas from 20 local dishes at The Taste restaurant. The hotel’s lobby bar serves drinks for you to unwind at the end of a day.

Amenities / Features Three COVID-19 screening tests (PCR) on day 0,5 and 11

24/7 dedicated on-site nurse

Daily health monitoring

Telemedicine service (at an additional cost)

Official COVID-19 free certificate on checkout

3 set meals daily (breakfast, lunch and dinner) with a choice of Thai, Asian, and Western cuisine

Complimentary snack on arrival

Cable colour TV (local and international channels)

Complimentary high-speed internet access

Complimentary in-room amenities

Room cleaning on day 6 and day 12

20% discount on room service and laundry

SHOW ALL HOTELS Search through 1000+ Hotels / Packages