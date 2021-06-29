Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel. You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment. We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Booking requests for The Gig Hotel are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.



View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

One of our top picks in Patong Beach. A short walk from both Jungceylon Shopping Center and Bangla Road, The Gig Hotel features a rooftop pool and a restaurant. Free WiFi is available. Rooms include air conditioning, a flat-screen TV, a mini-bar and a balcony. The private bathroom has a shower and free toiletries. There is a 24-hour front desk at the property and staff can assist with tour information. The beach is less than a 10-minute walk away and many shops are in the surrounding area. Phuket International Airport is a 1-hour drive from The Gig Hotel.

Amenities / Features COVID-19 Swab testing on arrival at airport x 1 time

Swab real time PCR for COVID-19 at hotel x 2 times

Medical service for daily checking and 24 hours nurse standby

Ambulance service for refer the hospital in case of emergency condition (Additional Charge)

Telemedicine for consult a doctor 24 hours (Additional Charge)

Full Board - 3 meals a day from selected menus

High Speed Internet Wi-Fi

Room makeup service every 7 days

Transportation from Phuket International Airport to hotel:(1-way only)

Complimentary drinking water, coffee and tea in the room

15% Discount for Room Service

10% Discount for Laundry Service

LCD TV with International Channels

Individual thermometer for daily temperature checking

SHOW ALL HOTELS Search through 1000+ Hotels / Packages