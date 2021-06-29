PHUKET TEST & GO

The Gig Hotel - AQ / ASQ

Phuket
8.5
rating with
685 reviews
Updated on April 7, 2022
The Gig Hotel - Image 0
The Gig Hotel - Image 1
The Gig Hotel - Image 2
The Gig Hotel - Image 3
The Gig Hotel - Image 4
The Gig Hotel - Image 5
+36 photos
1 REVIEW

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Booking requests for The Gig Hotel are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

One of our top picks in Patong Beach. A short walk from both Jungceylon Shopping Center and Bangla Road, The Gig Hotel features a rooftop pool and a restaurant. Free WiFi is available.

Rooms include air conditioning, a flat-screen TV, a mini-bar and a balcony. The private bathroom has a shower and free toiletries.

There is a 24-hour front desk at the property and staff can assist with tour information.

The beach is less than a 10-minute walk away and many shops are in the surrounding area. Phuket International Airport is a 1-hour drive from The Gig Hotel.

Amenities / Features

  • COVID-19 Swab testing on arrival at airport x 1 time
  • Swab real time PCR for COVID-19 at hotel x 2 times
  • Medical service for daily checking and 24 hours nurse standby
  • Ambulance service for refer the hospital in case of emergency condition (Additional Charge)
  • Telemedicine for consult a doctor 24 hours (Additional Charge)
  • Full Board - 3 meals a day from selected menus
  • High Speed Internet Wi-Fi
  • Room makeup service every 7 days
  • Transportation from Phuket International Airport to hotel:(1-way only)
  • Complimentary drinking water, coffee and tea in the room
  • 15% Discount for Room Service
  • 10% Discount for Laundry Service
  • LCD TV with International Channels
  • Individual thermometer for daily temperature checking
SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through 1000+ Hotels / Packages
Score
3.9/5
Very Good
Based on 1 review
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
1
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at The Gig Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR The Gig Hotel
SEE ALL REVIEWS

🇦🇺Travis Doe

Reviewed on 29/06/2021
Arrived on 13/06/2021
3.9 Superior Room
Positives
  • Food was good. Asked for no seafood and not too spicy and was pleased with it.
Negatives
  • Only problem was the early morning msgs to check temperature. I didn't ask so not sure if they could of made it later.

Internet and tv was good. I had my wife bring my PS4 to hotel before I checked in. I would advise this as it and connection to movie streaming made the isolation bearable.

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Andakira Resort & Spa
7.8
rating with
359 reviews
From ฿-1
The Royal Paradise Hotel & Spa
8.1
rating with
1909 reviews
From ฿-1
SLEEP WITH ME HOTEL design hotel @ patong
8.4
rating with
5446 reviews
From ฿-1
The Senses Resort and Pool Villas
8.3
rating with
192 reviews
From ฿-1
Bauman Residence Hotel
7.7
rating with
836 reviews
From ฿-1
Ramada By Wyndham Phuket Deevana Hotel
8.6
rating with
291 reviews
From ฿-1
Ibis Phuket Patong
7.5
rating with
770 reviews
From ฿-1
Burasari Phuket
8.5
rating with
5755 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU