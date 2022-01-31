Total AQ Hotel Rooms 200 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Bangkok Hospital phuket

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

On Patong Beach, Andakira Hotel features an infinity lap pool and 3 dining options. It has free shuttles to Patong Beach and free internet throughout the hotel. Andakira’s modern rooms have private balconies overlooking Patong's landscape. Each room is equipped with a flat-screen TV, minibar and safe. Some rooms feature direct pool access. Guests can relax in the spa tub and kids enjoy the children’s pool. The 24-hour front desk provides luggage storage and currency exchange. Tour information and laundry service are also available. The open-air Im-Aim Restaurant serves local and Western dishes. The Pool Bar is great for watching the sunset and sipping cocktails. Light refreshments are served at the Lobby Bar. Andakira Hotel enjoys easy access to shopping, dining and nightlife options. It is a 45-minute drive from Phuket International Airport.

Amenities / Features COVID-19 Lab test 2 times at hotel with certificate (day 3-5, day 11-13)

Onsite Doctor Visiting @ 3 times ( day 0, day 5 & day 12)

Free initial assessment session via video call with nurse.

24-hour Registered Nurse is available.

3 meals a day from selected menu (get 20% discount on 4th meal and later)

2 x COVID-19 testing by Real Time RT-PCR

Room cleaning service

Free service Transfer from Phuket international Airport to hotel

In room facility Complimentary

Get 20% discount for other food/drink ordered in hotel your quarantine.

Wireless Internet

Score 3.7 /5 Very Good Based on 8 reviews Rating 4 Excellent 1 Very Good 1 Average 1 Poor 1 Terrible 🇺🇦 CLIVE MARTIN Arrived on 06/01/2022 1.8 Grand Deluxe Room Positives The size of the room was the only real positive area Negatives Very dirty rooms

Bathroom was disgustingly dirty, I could write my name in the mirror, not been cleaned in many years I am sure

Food choice terrible

Food cold

Communication with front desk

absolutely zero sun on my room every other room had sun hitting their balcony at least a couple hours per day Food was served like being in Prison, last year I was in the Anantara and it was like silver service compared to this hotel, food was cold all the time until I complained and then they started to serve me first so it was somewhat warm then, choice of food was dire, totally lacking in imagination 🇬🇧 Craig Rutherford Arrived on 20/09/2021 5.0 Superior Room Positives Good food

Clean room

Good wifi Negatives The ALQ system is very restrictive Staff incredibly friendly and helpful from pick up at the airport, to daily phone call check ups etc. The room is great, wifi is great. Im only a few days in as I write this but Im very comfortable here. 2 weeks is a small price to pay to experience beautiful Thailand 🇬🇧 Kade Arrived on 01/08/2021 4.9 Superior Room Positives Staff extremely helpful

Nice and clean

Room service excellent Excellent the staff could not do enough for you the manager Sorrawis was so helpful and extremely kind he would go out of his way to make sure you was happy. Even though quarantine was really hard the staff definitely helped you get through it 👌 🇬🇧 Iain Muir Arrived on 30/07/2021 3.3 Superior Room Positives Twice a day temp check with doctor.

Comfortable room with balcony. Negatives Twice a day temp check with doctor.

Food portions were a little on the small side.

Menu options were limited.

Internet speed very average. Overall ok. Qqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqq 🇵🇭 Mon Aaron Cruz Arrived on 05/08/2021 4.6 Superior Room Positives The staff are very friendly and willing to help Negatives I know that food in Thailand is super spicy hahahah so yeah the food sometimes is super spicy maybe they can adjust it in foreign preferences All in all, the service is good from the picking up at the airport and coordinating on things, I need to reschedule this booking so many times because i always have a problem in my country but they are very much willing to help so kudos to all the staff and to this hotel. 🇬🇧 Scott Buchanan Arrived on 18/07/2021 5.0 Superior Room Positives Room size and facilities

Balcony was a much needed breath of fresh air

Great service from before i got there, whilst I was staying there and for when I checked out Negatives TV picture was fuzzy I would recommend this hotel for anyone who has to quarantine. The staff were understanding and helpful throughout the whole process 🇩🇰 Brian Olesen Arrived on 10/07/2021 1.0 Superior Room Positives None at all Negatives 6 days and i pay full Price, had to go Home for funiral. They Wont repay me. Thet dont reply, it’s fraud. Governmentalism should close this hotel, they are a bad example for Thailand and for Querrentine. They should be a shame. 🇬🇧 Andy Gatt Arrived on 18/03/2021 4.2 Superior Room Positives Location good ,good to have balcony , staff very friendly Negatives Not being able to get out of the room for relax time 1 hr a day , was told to stay in the room for whole quarantine period, also cannot leave hotel until 9.30am on day 16 of quarantine which is odd as most quarantine hotels you can leave any time after 6.00am in the morning. The hotel is a good as all the rooms have balcony's and can see the nice sunset at night , food was more than enough and never felt hungry as always food was tasty and hot, had to ask for the room to be cleaned a second time on day 11 as it had only been cleaned one time on day 5 before that.staff were very helpful and helped me get some stuff from my wife when she delivered it to reception , if you asked for anything the staff would help you get it and also can order from family mart at extra charge.