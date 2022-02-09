PHUKET TEST & GO

Peach Blossom Resort and Pool Villa - AQ / ASQ

Phuket
8.1
rating with
67 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Partner Hospital Bangkok Hospital Phuket

Peach Blossom Resort overlooks the white sands of Kata and Karon Beach. Rooms come with daybeds and feature views of the garden, pool and Andaman Sea.

Located close to the Kata Shopping Center, the resort is a 20-minute drive from Patong Town and a 45-minute drive from Phuket International Airport.

Spacious rooms at Peach Blossom feature wooden furniture. They are equipped with air conditioning, private bathroom and toiletries. Some rooms feature parquet flooring and come with private pools and kitchenettes.

A tour desk and fully equipped business center are available. Services provided by Resort Peach Blossom include car rentals, airport shuttle and free parking.

Guests can take a dip in the outdoor pool or relax in the sauna. Alternatively, Kata Beach offers a wide range of water sports such as sailing, windsurfing and snorkeling.

Amenities / Features

  • 2 COVID-19 test on day 3-5 and day 11-13
  • 24 Hours complimentary nursing services.
  • Telemedicine from the hospital
  • 3 Meals a day selected from menu
  • 1 Way airport transfer from Phuket International airport - Hotel.
  • Complimentary stock of minibar and drinking water in room
  • Complimentary tea & Coffee in room
  • Complimentary WIFI access in the accommodation
  • Room cleaning service
  • Twice daily Temperature check
  • 24/7 Hotel assistance
  • COVID-19 Free certificate
  • 10% Discount on food & beverage
  • Yoga mats, board games, Online classes (yoga, fitness, napkin foldings) are on request.
  • Free COVID-19 test on arrival at Phuket International Airport.
