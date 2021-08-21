PHUKET TEST & GO

Burasari Phuket - AQ / ASQ

Phuket
8.5
rating with
5755 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
2 REVIEWS
Partner Hospital Bangkok Hospital Phuket

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Burasari Phuket in a prioritized manner, and Burasari Phuket will directly collect payment from you.

Booking requests for Burasari Phuket are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

Burasari Phuket welcomes you in its warm embrace of nature, style, and comfort. Located on Phuket’s famous Patong Beach, this resort is an idyllic garden retreat offering a lush oasis of tropical tranquility in the midst of Patong’s vibrant beach scene, busy shopping, and buzzing nightlife. The chic interior design, serene pools with gentle waterfalls, and peaceful garden atmosphere marks it as one of the Special Hotels of the World. The 186 luxurious rooms showcase both northern and contemporary Thai elegance. The glamourous and modern Mood Collection rooms - nine individually designed fantasy rooms - offer unforgettable holiday retreats different from a regular hotel room. Burasari Phuket’s unique allure lies in the Feel At Home philosophy - a truly special feeling of good style, relaxed comfort, warm service, and great food making a stay here the most inviting choice for discerning travelers and honeymooners wanting a memorable holiday experience with all the comforts of home.

SHOW ALL AQ HOTELS
Search through all 180+ AQ Hotels
Score
4.5/5
Excellent
Based on 2 reviews
Rating
Excellent
1
Very Good
1
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Burasari Phuket, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Burasari Phuket
SEE ALL REVIEWS

🇩🇰Per Sjøqvist

Reviewed on 21/08/2021
Arrived on 13/08/2021
4.3 Premier Room
Positives     
  • Excellent location
  • Good breakfast
  • Everything clean and in good order
Negatives
  • Wifi weak

Nice hotel, friendly staff, fantastic location close to beach. Everything clean and in order. Good value

🇭🇺Anita Ohlmann

Reviewed on 03/08/2021
Arrived on 02/07/2021
4.8 Premier Pool View
Positives     
  • Good location, friendly staff
Negatives
  • No negative thing

I would offer this hotel to everybody. Staff is very friendly, the rooms are clean and comfortable. Food was delicious and the price is also good.

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

SLEEP WITH ME HOTEL design hotel @ patong
8.4
rating with
5446 reviews
From ฿-1
The Royal Paradise Hotel & Spa
8.1
rating with
1909 reviews
From ฿-1
The Gig Hotel
8.5
rating with
685 reviews
From ฿-1
The Senses Resort and Pool Villas
8.3
rating with
192 reviews
From ฿-1
Andakira Resort & Spa
7.8
rating with
359 reviews
From ฿-1
Bauman Residence Hotel
7.7
rating with
836 reviews
From ฿-1
Phuket Graceland Resort & Spa
7.8
rating with
987 reviews
From ฿-1
Ibis Phuket Patong
7.5
rating with
770 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU