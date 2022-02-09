Total AQ Hotel Rooms 16 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Bangkok Hospital Phuket

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the The Senses Resort and Pool Villas in a prioritized manner, and The Senses Resort and Pool Villas will directly collect payment from you.

One of our bestsellers in Patong Beach! Within a 5-minute ride from Patong Beach, Jungceylon Shopping Mall and the lively Bangla Road, The Senses Resort Patong Beach offers non-smoking accommodation with private balconies. It boasts an outdoor pool and on-site dining options. Free WiFi is available throughout the resort. The Senses Resort is a 30-minute drive from Phuket Town. A 45-minute drive takes guests to Phuket International Airport. All rooms feature stylish interior with floor-to-ceiling glass sliding doors. They are equipped with air conditioning, a flat-screen TV with international channels and a minibar. Hot and cold shower facilities are included in a private bathroom. Free toiletries and slippers are also provided. Suites features a spa bath and a tea/coffee maker. Guests can work out at the well-equipped fitness centre or take a dip in an outdoor pool. The 24-hour front desk offers added conveniences like luggage storage and currency exchange. Meeting facilities are available on site. Room service is also available round the clock. Dine to charming views of the city and Andaman Sea at the top floor Eat More Restaurant, which serves international buffet and a la carte menus. Splash Mountain Bar, situated poolside on the open air deck offers exotic cocktail, snacks and light meals. Fresh coffee,homemade desserts from the in-house bakery and tempting ice creams as well as a full bar menu can be enjoyed at The Love Lounge.

Amenities / Features 2 times Covid-19 screening test conducted on property on day between day 3 or 5 and between day 10 or 13 by Doctor

Certificate report on status of each patient under observation

Official Covid-19 free certificate

Full board meals from selected menu including breakfast, lunch and dinner

Complimentary unlimited drinking water

Complimentary unlimited coffee capsule and pre-selected various flavor of Twinings tea

55 inch Smart TV with Soundbar entertainment

Complimentary usage of APPLE TV

Complimentary unlimited access NETFLIX

Complimentary high speed internet

Twice daily temperature check

24/7 hours The Senses assistance

24/7 hours nursing service

1 way airport transfer from airport to hotel

