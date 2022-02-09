PHUKET TEST & GO

The Senses Resort and Pool Villas - AQ / ASQ

Phuket
8.3
rating with
192 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
QUICK RESPONSE
Total AQ Hotel Rooms 16 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Bangkok Hospital Phuket

One of our bestsellers in Patong Beach! Within a 5-minute ride from Patong Beach, Jungceylon Shopping Mall and the lively Bangla Road, The Senses Resort Patong Beach offers non-smoking accommodation with private balconies. It boasts an outdoor pool and on-site dining options. Free WiFi is available throughout the resort.

The Senses Resort is a 30-minute drive from Phuket Town. A 45-minute drive takes guests to Phuket International Airport.

All rooms feature stylish interior with floor-to-ceiling glass sliding doors. They are equipped with air conditioning, a flat-screen TV with international channels and a minibar. Hot and cold shower facilities are included in a private bathroom. Free toiletries and slippers are also provided. Suites features a spa bath and a tea/coffee maker.

Guests can work out at the well-equipped fitness centre or take a dip in an outdoor pool. The 24-hour front desk offers added conveniences like luggage storage and currency exchange. Meeting facilities are available on site. Room service is also available round the clock.

Dine to charming views of the city and Andaman Sea at the top floor Eat More Restaurant, which serves international buffet and a la carte menus. Splash Mountain Bar, situated poolside on the open air deck offers exotic cocktail, snacks and light meals. Fresh coffee,homemade desserts from the in-house bakery and tempting ice creams as well as a full bar menu can be enjoyed at The Love Lounge.

Amenities / Features

  • 2 times Covid-19 screening test conducted on property on day between day 3 or 5 and between day 10 or 13 by Doctor
  • Certificate report on status of each patient under observation
  • Official Covid-19 free certificate
  • Full board meals from selected menu including breakfast, lunch and dinner
  • Complimentary unlimited drinking water
  • Complimentary unlimited coffee capsule and pre-selected various flavor of Twinings tea
  • 55 inch Smart TV with Soundbar entertainment
  • Complimentary usage of APPLE TV
  • Complimentary unlimited access NETFLIX
  • Complimentary high speed internet
  • Twice daily temperature check
  • 24/7 hours The Senses assistance
  • 24/7 hours nursing service
  • 1 way airport transfer from airport to hotel
Address / Map

Nanai Road, Kathu, 83150 Patong Beach, Thailand

