Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Booking requests put you in direct contact with the The Royal Paradise Hotel & Spa in a prioritized manner, and The Royal Paradise Hotel & Spa will directly collect payment from you.
The Royal Paradise Hotel & Spa is no longer operating as an ASLQ.
We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.
View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.
One of our top picks in Patong Beach. Occupying a prime location along Patong Beach, Royal Paradise Hotel & Spa is a 5-minute walk from Jungceylon Department Store. It features an outdoor pool, 4 dining options and free parking. Guest have an access to WiFi.
Hotel Royal Paradise is 1,000 feet from the nightlife of Bangla Road and within 6.2 mi of Phuket FantaSea and Central Festival Shopping Center.
Decorated in calming neutral shades, elegant rooms at Royal Paradise feature classic wood furnishings and comfortable seating areas. Some rooms boast a private balcony views of the pool or garden.
Guests can relax at the spa, which offers a menu of massage and body treatments. Alternatively, enjoy the use of the spa pool and sauna facilities after a workout at the fitness center.
Dining highlights at Royal Paradise include hearty international buffets at Coconut Coffee Shop. Fine Chinese dining is available at The Royal Kitchen, which offers panoramic views of Patong Bay.