Total AQ Hotel Rooms 102 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Bangkok Siriroj hospital Phuket

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the The Royal Paradise Hotel & Spa in a prioritized manner, and The Royal Paradise Hotel & Spa will directly collect payment from you.

One of our top picks in Patong Beach. Occupying a prime location along Patong Beach, Royal Paradise Hotel & Spa is a 5-minute walk from Jungceylon Department Store. It features an outdoor pool, 4 dining options and free parking. Guest have an access to WiFi. Hotel Royal Paradise is 1,000 feet from the nightlife of Bangla Road and within 6.2 mi of Phuket FantaSea and Central Festival Shopping Center. Decorated in calming neutral shades, elegant rooms at Royal Paradise feature classic wood furnishings and comfortable seating areas. Some rooms boast a private balcony views of the pool or garden. Guests can relax at the spa, which offers a menu of massage and body treatments. Alternatively, enjoy the use of the spa pool and sauna facilities after a workout at the fitness center. Dining highlights at Royal Paradise include hearty international buffets at Coconut Coffee Shop. Fine Chinese dining is available at The Royal Kitchen, which offers panoramic views of Patong Bay.

Amenities / Features Medical service on site for any health-related needs

Nurse monitoring twice daily temperature checks

Total of 2 COVID-19 tests conducted on property

Airport Round-trip transfer (Airport/Hotel/Airport)

Full board meals, 3 meals a day selection from menu

Entertainment TV International channels

Free internet access Wi-Fi

Room cleaning service

Complimentary seasonal fruit daily

Score 4.4 /5 Very Good Based on 3 reviews

🇩🇰 Carsten Juul Vind Arrived on 02/10/2021 4.3 Deluxe Room Positives Nice sweet and good servise, from reception. resevation. cleaning Negatives wifi kud bee better Speciel the receptin where very helpful and service miended. when i ordre room and test the resevation whas very helpfull i only hve the best to say abuot staff on the hotel 

🇳🇱 Harm van Dieren Arrived on 04/09/2021 4.5 Deluxe Room Positives perfect Negatives internet everting ok I have noting to complane the place ferry nice hotel ent clean very good place also nice 

🇸🇪 Thomas Hugosson Arrived on 19/08/2021 4.3 Deluxe Room Positives Breakfast Negatives Wifi Every thing is ok except WiFi not good at all for look tv from IPTV Hotel is close to everything even if not much place open And close to swab test at jungceylon If I do sandbox again I could stay here again if WiFi would be much better