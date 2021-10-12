PHUKET TEST & GO

Total AQ Hotel Rooms 102 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Bangkok Siriroj hospital Phuket

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the The Royal Paradise Hotel & Spa in a prioritized manner, and The Royal Paradise Hotel & Spa will directly collect payment from you.

The Royal Paradise Hotel & Spa is no longer operating as an ASLQ.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

One of our top picks in Patong Beach. Occupying a prime location along Patong Beach, Royal Paradise Hotel & Spa is a 5-minute walk from Jungceylon Department Store. It features an outdoor pool, 4 dining options and free parking. Guest have an access to WiFi.

Hotel Royal Paradise is 1,000 feet from the nightlife of Bangla Road and within 6.2 mi of Phuket FantaSea and Central Festival Shopping Center.

Decorated in calming neutral shades, elegant rooms at Royal Paradise feature classic wood furnishings and comfortable seating areas. Some rooms boast a private balcony views of the pool or garden.

Guests can relax at the spa, which offers a menu of massage and body treatments. Alternatively, enjoy the use of the spa pool and sauna facilities after a workout at the fitness center.

Dining highlights at Royal Paradise include hearty international buffets at Coconut Coffee Shop. Fine Chinese dining is available at The Royal Kitchen, which offers panoramic views of Patong Bay.

Amenities / Features

  • Medical service on site for any health-related needs
  • Nurse monitoring twice daily temperature checks
  • Total of 2 COVID-19 tests conducted on property
  • Airport Round-trip transfer (Airport/Hotel/Airport)
  • Full board meals, 3 meals a day selection from menu
  • Entertainment TV International channels
  • Free internet access Wi-Fi
  • Room cleaning service
  • Complimentary seasonal fruit daily
🇩🇰Carsten Juul Vind

Reviewed on 12/10/2021
Arrived on 02/10/2021
4.3 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • Nice sweet and good servise, from reception. resevation. cleaning
Negatives
  • wifi kud bee better

Speciel the receptin where very helpful and service miended. when i ordre room and test the resevation whas very helpfull i only hve the best to say abuot staff on the hotel

🇳🇱Harm van Dieren

Reviewed on 10/09/2021
Arrived on 04/09/2021
4.5 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • perfect
Negatives
  • internet

everting ok I have noting to complane the place ferry nice hotel ent clean very good place also nice

🇸🇪Thomas Hugosson

Reviewed on 27/08/2021
Arrived on 19/08/2021
4.3 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • Breakfast
Negatives
  • Wifi

Every thing is ok except WiFi not good at all for look tv from IPTV Hotel is close to everything even if not much place open And close to swab test at jungceylon If I do sandbox again I could stay here again if WiFi would be much better

Rat-U-Thit 200 Pee Road Phuket, 83150 Patong Beach, Thailand

